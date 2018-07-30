Assam NRC Draft List Live updates: BJP, Congress spar over citizens’ list; Section 144 imposed in all 33 districts of Assam

Assam NRC Final Draft Live Update: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition led by the Congress today trained guns at each other over the release of much-awaited second and final draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The draft comprising the names of 2,89,83,677 people of Assam was published online by the Registrar General of India earlier today. Names of around 40 lakh people have been left out of the list that has sparked a political slugfest with the opposition parties accusing the government of playing ‘vote politics’ ahead of the general election. The government, on its part, has, however, rubbished all such accusations saying it had no role in the preparation of the list and the draft was prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The first list of the NRC process was released on December 31 last year with around 1.9 crore names.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following an uproar by the opposition, especially the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens. The Upper House witnessed three adjournmments earlier in the day due to ruckus over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2:13 pm.
MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh accused the Congress of politicising the whole issue. He said that the Home Minister has categorically rejected allegations that the government was involved in the entire process of drafting the list. Singh also noted that the draft was prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
The first draft, with 1.9 crore names, was released on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, this year. Assam is the first Indian state where the NRC is being updated after 1951, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, to include names of "genuine Indian citizens".
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Assam, Ripun Bora expressed concern over the situation. "The ineligibility of around 40 lakh people is a very high figure and very surprising. There are a lot of irregularities in the report. We will raise this issue with the Govt and in the Parliament. A political motive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also behind this," he told ANI.
"Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. I want to assure all that there is no need for any apprehension or fear. Some misinformation is also being spread. The NRC process has been done impartially"
There were people who have Aaadhar cards and passports but still their names are not in the draft list. Names of people were removed on the basis of surnames also. Is the Govt trying to do forceful eviction?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Assam Chief Minister has congratulated the people of Assam state for the successful publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. Calling it a 'historic day', he said that the day will remain etched in their memories forever. 'For this remarkable feat, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the 55,000 officials engaged in NRC updation process and the people living across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, plains and hills of the state.' The CM also thanked the officials, who were involved in updating the NRC.
Police said that prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of CrPC have been imposed in all the 33 districts of Assam as a precautionary measure. The final draft is available for perusal at all the NRC sewa kendras (NSKs) in the state. The applicants can also visit the NRC website or call 24x7 toll-free numbers --15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam - and refer to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number(ARN) to find out the details.
The NRC is a list of Assam's citizens and it is being updated following a direction of the Supreme Court. The document is touted to be a proof of Assamese identity. The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971. The application process for the NRC started in May 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across the state. The process of publishing the final draft was carried out in cooperation with the Registrar General of India, along with the central and the state government employees.
Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government is playing "vote politics" ahead of the general elections. She aske does the government has any rehabilitation programme for 40 lakh people whose name were not included in the draft list of the NRC.
Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Central government for not including the names of 40 lakh citizens in the much-awaited second and final draft list of the NRC. Addressing the media, she said that there were people who have Aaadhar cards and passports but still their names are not in the draft list. "Names of people were removed on the basis of surnames also. Is the government trying to do forceful eviction?" she questioned.
Citizens can log on to the official website of the Assam government – assam.gov.in, to check the second and final draft list of the NRC. As soon as the draft list was published, the website was 'down for maintenance”, but is up and running fine.
MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju said that the NRC issue is sensitive and urged people o not spread misinformation regarding the same. He also slammed the Congress party for its claim that the NRC issue was raised with political motivations. "Why are such claims being attested to an exercise ordered by the Supreme Court. The SC is monitoring the entire process. Government is only doing its job," he said.