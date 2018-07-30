Assam NRC Draft List Live updates: BJP, Congress spar over citizens’ list; Section 144 imposed in all 33 districts of Assam

Assam NRC Final Draft List Live updates: BJP, Congress spar over citizens’ list; Section 144 imposed in all 33 districts

Assam NRC Final Draft Live Update: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition led by the Congress today trained guns at each other over the release of much-awaited second and final draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The draft comprising the names of 2,89,83,677 people of Assam was published online by the Registrar General of India earlier today. Names of around 40 lakh people have been left out of the list that has sparked a political slugfest with the opposition parties accusing the government of playing ‘vote politics’ ahead of the general election. The government, on its part, has, however, rubbished all such accusations saying it had no role in the preparation of the list and the draft was prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The first list of the NRC process was released on December 31 last year with around 1.9 crore names.