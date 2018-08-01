Assam NRC final draft controversy: Mamata Banerjee ups ante against Modi government, gets ‘dictator’ tag from Lok Sabha MP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify whether the Centre intends to carry out an exercise similar to NRC-Assam in her state.

Assam NRC final draft controversy: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has slowly the become the firebrand face of opposition which wants to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi over each and every move by the central government. Latest is the second and the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. Her opposition against the NRC has received strong rebuttal from BJP leaders. However, nominated MP George Baker, who represents Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha, has stoked a controversy. In a veiled attack, Baker has accused her of “indulging in dictatorship in West Bengal”.

“I feel it is my bounden duty to expose in this House those who are hiding behind the name of federalism and democracy and indulging in dictatorship in West Bengal,” Baker, a film-actor, said on Tuesday during zero hour in the lower House without naming Banerjee.

Baker had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls for BJP from West Bengal. We are finding that invariably whenever there is any election, there is no democratic process at all; people are not allowed to go and file their nominations. They are not even allowed to go and vote. At the same time, these are the people who shout and scream about democracy..” he said. Trinamool Congress members protested but an unperturbed Baker claimed, “Are they being democratic by not allowing my voice?… They are not being democratic.”

CM Banerjee has asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify whether the Centre intends to carry out an exercise similar to NRC-Assam in her state. Banerjee, who has accused the BJP-led central government of trying to divide the people with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam for political gains, today met Singh at his residence and claimed she had submitted a list of 40 lakh people who had been left out of NRC in the final draft released on Monday.

“I came here to talk on NRC. Submitted a list of 40 lakh people who had been left out. I have told him that his leadership is claiming that next NRC would be in Bengal. Who has given them that authority?,” Banerjee told reporters after meeting Singh. Terming the decision of bringing in NRC as “disaster”, the TMC chief has also urged the Union Home Minister to bring in amendments to end the problems being faced by the people in Assam.