Assam NRC final draft: After Mamata Banerjee’s charge, BJP says West Bengal next if voted to power

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee for its attempt to spread “misinformation” over the release of the much-anticipated second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The saffron party has now said that there should be a similar effort to “identify illegal migrants living in West Bengal”.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s general secretary in charge of West Bengal, on Monday said that illegal migrants from Bangladesh in West Bengal is a serious issue and a cause of problems to the state’s youth. He claimed that their number could run into crores. Dropping hints that the party was in favour of a similar exercise in West Bengal too, he said that illegal migrants who have been living in West Bengal are causing several problems including unemployment.

“The youth in West Bengal want to identify the illegal migrants from Bangladesh as they are facing several problems like unemployment and law and order issues. The BJP supports their demand,” he told The Indian Express.

Vijayvargiya, a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, noted that “if the final draft in Assam found 40 lakh, illegal residents, the number could run into crores in West Bengal”.

“In Assam, the Supreme Court has monitored it. This can be done in West Bengal too,” he added.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the NRC list was a ploy by the Centre to “divide and rule” and that Indian citizens had been turned into refugees. Banerjee further said that she will consider providing shelter to displaced people who enter West Bengal from Assam on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s demand for a similar list in West Bengal is set to intensify the political war between the BJP and the opposition parties. The TMC has already announced that a delegation of its MPs will visit Assam later this week to assess the situation in the wake of the publication of the final draft of the NRC. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who yesterday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of indulging in the ‘vote-bank politics’, is also expected to visit Assam.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has also said that the party will publish a similar list in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state. He said that all illegal citizens living in the state will be sent back.

“If we (BJP) are voted to power in Bengal, then the NRC will be implemented here as well. We will send back illegal citizens to Bangladesh,” he told reporters on Monday. Accusing the TMC of supporting illegal immigrants, Ghosh said, “Many are shedding crocodile tears over the implementation of NRC in Assam. Those who are supporting illegal immigrants, wait and watch. They will also be thrown out.”

On Monday, the first complete draft of the NRC with 2.90 crore names out of 3.29 crore citizens in Assam was published. Names of 40 lakh citizens were not included in the list. As soon as the list was published, the opposition parties accused the BJP of “intentionally” excluding 40 lakh names. The Trinamool Congress even created ruckus in the both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leading to adjournments.

However, the government has rubbished all allegations saying the exercise was carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court and it has no say in the draft. The Registrar General of India has said that citizens will be given time to file their claims and objections. The process will start on August 30.