Assam NRC final draft: 2.89 crore valid citizens in list, 40 lakh names left out; security beefed up across districts

The complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published today with 2.89 crore out of 3.29 crore citizens found eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens. The announcement was made by the state NRC Coordinator in Guwahati this morning. The official said that 40 lakh people have been left out, adding that “people who are not included can make claims and objections.” Registrar General of India, Sailesh that the exercise was carried out in a transparent, fair, objective manner.

“This is a historic day for India and Assam. The exercise is unparalleled in size. It is a legal process done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Talking about people whose names did not appear in the final draft, he said that every person whose name was in the first draft but is missing from final draft will be gien an individual letter to file claim for her/his non-inclusion during claims and objections. “The process for making claims and objections will begin on August 30 and continue till September 28. Adequate and ample scope will be given to people for making objections,” he said.

“No genuine Indian citizen should have any fear,” the Registrar General of India added.

The government has said that it was committed to ensuring law and order in the state following the release and reminded people that the list was a draft and there was no question of any reference to the foreign citizens’ tribunal or detentions. Ahead of the publication of the draft, CM Sarbanand Sonowal had on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting in the state capital where all state parties assured him of extending co-operating in updating the list.

Talking to reporters later, the CM had assured that people that opportunities will be given to them to file claims and objections. He had also urged people to refrain from making “inflammatory” remarks in the wake of publication of the final draft of the NRC. Dispelling fears of confinement, Sonowal said no one would be sent to any detention camp after the publication of the final draft. “The first draft of NRC was published (on the midnight of December 31, 2017) in a very peaceful environment. I appeal to the people of the state to maintain the same environment on the aftermath of publication of the final draft.”

The first draft of the document, touted to be a proof of Assamese identity was released on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 this year, containing 1.9 crore names.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in several districts of Assam following the release of the second and final NRC draft. Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state, so that no untoward incident takes place.