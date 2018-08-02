Assam NRC draft: Multiple FIRs against Mamata Banerjee over ‘civil war’ remark, BJP minister warns TMC’s visiting delegation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has landed herself in trouble over her offensive remarks made in the wake of the release of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam. According to reports, FIRs have been filed against the Trinamool Congress chief in Assam for her ‘civil-war’ remark in the aftermath of the release of NRC list. The Dibrugarh BJP youth wing has filed a police complaint with the Naharkatiya police station accusing her of inciting communal tension through her remarks. In Lakhimpur, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) filed a complaint against her alleging that the TMC leader is trying to “create unrest” in the country.

On Monday, the much-anticipated final draft of the NRC in Assam was released that triggered a heated exchange of words between the political parties with Mamata Banerjee leading the opposition’s charge. The opposition has accused the ruling BJP of polarisation ahead of the 2019 elections. Banerjee said that the elimination of over 40 lakh names from the NRC draft will lead to a ‘civil war’.

After filing the complaint, a BJP youth wing leader said that Mamata Banerjee should not worry about the people of Assam. He said that Bengalis live more peacefully in Assam than in West Bengal. “What she is saying is unfounded. She is levelling baseless allegations…,” he said.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) which is part of the ruling alliance led by the BJP in Assam, accused Mamata Banerjee of hatching a conspiracy to create unrest in the state. “We warn her not to make any attempt to incite violence,” party MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita said.

Meanwhile, Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has said that action will be taken against the TMC MPs’ delegation which is visiting the state from today if they are found trying to disturb peace in the state.

The draft was published with 2.90 crore names out of 3.29 total population in the state. The names of over 40 lakh citizens were not included in the list because they failed to prove their identity. The Registrar General of India has said that those who want to file claims and objections, can file their papers starting August 30. The final draft of NRC is likely to be published on December 31 this year.