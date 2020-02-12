Assam NRC data safe, clarifies MHA after reports say it ‘vanished’ from official website

People wait to have their names checked on the Assam NRC final draft. (Photo: Reuters)

The Minister of Home Affairs has clarified that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) data in Assam is safe. The MHA, however, admitted some technical issues and assured that they will be sorted out soon. The clarification comes in the wake of reports suggesting that the data was not available on the official website of the state coordinator of the national register (www.nrcassam.nic.in) for a couple of days.

“The NRC data is safe. Some technical issues are in visibility on cloud. These are being resolved soon,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The updated NRC data of Assam was released on August 31 last year. It contains particulars of all applicants included or excluded from the final list. The non-availability of the data created panic among the public, especially among those excluded from the list. The rejection certificates are yet to be issued.

A PTI report said that the data was not available for a couple of days. The state unit of the Congress party had alleged foul play over the “missing” data and wondered how it could “vanish all of a sudden”.

According to NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma, the cloud service for the data was provided by IT firm Wipro and the contract ended on October 19 last year. Sarma said that the contract with the IT firm was not renewed by the previous coordinator and therefore data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by the company.

Sarma informed that the state coordination committee in its January 30 meeting decided to complete the necessary formalities to renew the contract and wrote to the IT firm. “Once Wipro makes the data live, it will be available for public. We hope people will be able to access it in the next 2-3 days,” Sarma told PTI.

Sarma was appointed as NRC State Coordinator on November 9 last year. He succeeded Prateek Hajela who relinquished the charge on November 11 after he was transferred to Madhya Pradesh on a direction from the Supreme Court.

The final Assam NRC was published on August 31 last year. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants. It excluded 19,06,657 persons.