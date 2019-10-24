Assam NRC: Centre files plea in SC urging more time for Prateek Hajela’s transfer

Earlier this year, the much-awaited Assam NRC was released that left out more than 19 lakh people.

The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Thursday requesting some more time to transfer the National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh. In its plea, the government said it requires more time to complete formalities for the transfer.

In its petition, the Centre told the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that even as it has taken steps to transfer the 1995-batch IAS officer, formalities will take some time. Hajela is from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

During the hearing, the bench asked the Centre’s counsel to file an application. The apex court had hired him as the NRC coordinator to oversee the mammoth exercise of publication of Assam NRC data. It had also ordered the deputation of Hajela to his native state for a maximum period possible.

The court did not specify the reason behind passing the order. This led to speculation that Hajela might have apprehended some threat after overseeing the gigantic task of finalising the NRC. The top court has put November 26 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier this year, the much-awaited Assam NRC was released that left out more than 19 lakh people. As many as 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included. Of them, only 3,11,21,004 were included in the NRC.

Last year on August 31, names of 1.9 crore people were published as Draft NRC. Currently, Assam is the only state to have implemented the NRC, although the BJP says it would implement it in other parts of the country as well. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are among other leaders who are strongly opposed to the idea.