Assam NRC 2019 final list: How to check names in National Register of Citizens

People check their names on the final draft of Assam NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon. ( File Photo/PTI Photo)

Assam NRC list latest news: As the D-day of August 31 for the publication of final list of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) nears, there is a palpable sense of nervousness of among lakhs of residents of the state. While, the government has been saying that officials are working round-the-clock for publication of an error-free NRC list so that no eligible citizen is left out, there have been several reports pointing out towards exclusion of people.

The state government has said it is prepared to handle the situation in the run up to the publication of final NRC list. Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia said that the state police is “fully prepared” to prevent any untoward situation.

The Home Ministry too has issued an advisory asking people to do not believe in any rumour concerning the NRC. It said that people who are left out from the final NRC list can approach the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) with their case. “Government will provide legal aid to those needy people who have been excluded from NRC, through the District Legal Services Authorities,” a statement issued by the Home Ministry said.

How to check your name in final NRC list:



1. To check the status online, visit the official website of Assam Government – assam.gov.in, assam.mygov.in OR nrcassam.nic.in.

2. Once you are on the homepage, click on the links provided there to check the NRC list.

3. You will be required to type your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check whether your name has been listed in the final NRC or not.

One can also check their names physically by visiting closest NRC Seva Kendra or Office of Circle Officer or Deputy Commissioner from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days.

About NRC



The NRC in Assam, which has seen huge migration of people from Bangladesh over the past decades, is being updated for the first time since 1951 to identify bonafide residents of the state. The process of NRC updation is being done under the watch of the Supreme Court.

However, a huge controversy had erupted when the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018 excluded over 40 lakh people. It had names of 2.9 crore people out of 3.29 crore who had applied to be included in the list.