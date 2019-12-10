Assam bandh Live Updates: Protests erupt in Northeast after Lok Sabha clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

Assam bandh today: Several students’ organisations have called for a bandh in the Northeast to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The 11-hour bandh began at 5 AM. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and regional political parties, said they will observe the shutdown till 4 PM. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and cleared by the House a little past midnight. News agency ANI reported that shops are closed in Guwahati and public transport services have come to a halt. Meanwhile, in view of the bandh call, the administration has beefed up security in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. Also, the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) is observing 48-hour bandh in Assam. The shutdown began on Monday. The bandh on Monday affected normal life in several districts.
Highlights
Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in the state have postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday.
The 48-hour Assam bandh called by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and seek Scheduled Tribe status for six communities affected normal life in several parts of the state on Monday. Hundreds of men, women and children poured into streets of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Kokrajhar and Baksa districts. They burned tyres and blocked highways.
Indigenous people of the Northeastern states are scared that the entry of non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will endanger their identity and livelihood. Various organisations of the region have launched a series of agitations against the bill.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.
People stage protest in Jorabat against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. Protesting people blocked the movement of traffic and raised slogans against the BJP government. They also burned tyres.
Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) against Citizenship Amendment Bill.
An organisation opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill demonstrated outside the BJP office in Shillong on Monday. Workers of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) demanded from Governor to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act 2016 amendment ordinance which was framed in place of the ILP.
All Assam Students' Union (AASU) holds a protest in Dibrugarh against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday.