Assam bandh Live Updates: Protests erupt in Northeast after Lok Sabha clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

Updated:Dec 10, 2019 9:40:40 am

Assam bandh today: Several organisations and regional political parties are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Assam bandh today: Several students’ organisations have called for a bandh in the Northeast to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The 11-hour bandh began at 5 AM. The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), backed by various other bodies and regional political parties, said they will observe the shutdown till 4 PM. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and cleared by the House a little past midnight. News agency ANI reported that shops are closed in Guwahati and public transport services have come to a halt. Meanwhile, in view of the bandh call, the administration has beefed up security in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Nagaland has been exempted from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there. Also, the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) is observing 48-hour bandh in Assam. The shutdown began on Monday. The bandh on Monday affected normal life in several districts.

    09:40 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Northeast bangh: Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University postponed all examinations

    Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in the state have postponed all examinations scheduled for Tuesday.

    09:14 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    48-hour Assam bandh by All Moran Students' Union

    The 48-hour Assam bandh called by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and seek Scheduled Tribe status for six communities affected normal life in several parts of the state on Monday. Hundreds of men, women and children poured into streets of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, Kokrajhar and Baksa districts. They burned tyres and blocked highways.

    09:01 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Northeast bandh today: Why people are protesting against CAB?

    Indigenous people of the Northeastern states are scared that the entry of non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will endanger their identity and livelihood. Various organisations of the region have launched a series of agitations against the bill.

    08:48 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    What is Citizenship Bill?

    The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. They will be given Indian citizenship after residing in the country for five years, instead of 11 years which is the current norm.

    08:47 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Assam bandh latest news: Protest in Jorabat

    People stage protest in Jorabat against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. Protesting people blocked the movement of traffic and raised slogans against the BJP government. They also burned tyres.

    08:45 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Assam bandh today

    Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

    08:39 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Meghalaya Social Organisation joins protest

    An organisation opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill demonstrated outside the BJP office in Shillong on Monday. Workers of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) demanded from Governor to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act 2016 amendment ordinance which was framed in place of the ILP.

    08:37 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    All Assam Students' Union holds a protest in Dibrugarh

    All Assam Students' Union (AASU) holds a protest in Dibrugarh against Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday.

    The Lok Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Monday. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. The bill was cleared by the Lower House a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours. The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it, will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for its nod.
