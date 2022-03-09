Assam Municipal Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP heads towards landslide victory

Live

Assam Municipal Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes is underway in Assam for the Municipal Election 2022. A total of 977 wards from 80 municipal boards went to the polls on March 6. The State Election Commission has declared 57 candidates uncontested winners. A total of 2,532 candidates are in the fray for the posts. The ruling BJP has taken a big lead over the opposition parties. The BJP has taken a lead in 74 municipal boards while the Asom Gana Parishad is leading in two, Congress in one and others in two.

As of 1 pm, the BJP was leading on 548 seats, Congress on 61 and others on 125 out of the total 977 wards. Of the 2,532 candidates in the fray, the BJP had fielded 825, the Congress 706 while 243 people contested the election on AGP ticket.

