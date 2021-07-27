Assam-Mizoram conflict: Will move Supreme Court, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; announces compensation

CM Sarma has also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of police personnel killed in the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

A day after a deadly face-off at the Assam-Mizoram border which left 5 Assam policemen martyred, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the state will move the Supreme Court over the issue. Sarma said that the area where the conflict took place is a reserve forest area and encroachment has taken place there which is evident with the help of satellite imaging.

“It is a reserve forest. Can reserve forest be utilised for settlement? The dispute is not regarding land, it’s regarding the forest. Assam wants to protect the forest. It’s not organising any settlement in the forest area, we don’t want any settlement there,” said Sarma.

The Assam CM said that the issue is not political but a boundary dispute between two states. “This is a long-standing border dispute. There was a dispute even at the time when the Congress government was there in both the states. This is a dispute between two states, not between two political parties,” said the CM.

Sarma said that the incident took place at the border of Assam and the state police will investigate the matter. “It will be investigated that where did the civilians get the arms from,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma further claimed that he called Mizoram CM six times when firing was taking place. Sarma shared that the Mizoram CM has invited him for talks in Aizawl.

CM Sarma has also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of police personnel killed in the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the Assam government termed the incident as a breach of existing agreements and status quo by Mizoram.

Earlier yesterday, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter to take steps to resolve the border tension at the earliest. Both chief ministers have accused each other of provocation.