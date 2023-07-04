Assam: Minor raped and murdered in Kamrup, police arrest accused

The Assam Police on Tuesday arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year old girl in the Sonapur area of Assam’s Kamrup district. The accused has been identified as Babul Tumung, an autorickshaw driver.

The accused allegedly raped and killed her and dumped victims body in the Digaru River in the Sonapur area in Kamrup district on June 28, news agency ANI reported.

The accused has been detained and is being questioned. During the investigation, the accused confessed to raping her and then killing her and then disposing of her body in the river.

Surjeet Singh Panesar, Deputy Commissioner of Police(East) Guwahati said, “The accused was produced before the court and the court sent him for two days of police custody.”

“During the investigation, the accused confessed that he committed the crime. We are collecting all evidence,” added the police.

The incident has sparked an outrage among the locals, with a large number of people gathered at the Sonapur police station, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

On June 26, the girl had gone out to a nearby shop to recharge her phone and was missing since then.