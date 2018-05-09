Assam Minister Rajen Gohain insults 75-year-old teacher on ‘poor roads’ remark, faces protests

In a video that has gone viral, Union Minister Rajen Gohain is seen insulting a teacher, when the later started speaking about the poor condition of roads in his locality in Assam.

A retired teacher from Assam had to bear the wrath for speaking the truth about the poor condition of roads in the state. In a video that has gone viral, Union Minister Rajen Gohain is seen insulting a teacher, when the later started speaking about the poor condition of roads in his locality. The incident occured during a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event in Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday, when the former teacher, who was addressing a gathering with the minister in attendance, was chided by the Minister of State for Railways for “raising the issue in public” and made to abruptly cut short his speech after Gohain’s intervention.

“Over the years, the locals in Amolapatty’s BB Road subway in Assam have been suffering a lot due to the poor road conditions, but they still hope that the new government and new MLA will take steps for improving the roads. I have been submitting applications over the time….” It was here when the 75-year-old teacher was interrupted by Gohain, who stood up from his chair and blocked the mike in front of the audience. The minister also rebuked the teacher in full public view.

At an event in Nogaon, a teacher who was speaking on the poor condition of roads in his area was interrupted by Union Minister Rajen Gohain who said,’Why don’t you talk about this with the concerned officer?You seem to have come here with a motive.Utter nonsense.’ #Assam (7.5.18) pic.twitter.com/M7Z8Lpd16U — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

“Why are you raising such issues? What benefits are you trying to draw? You have come with an ill-motive. If you have any complaint you should have approached me personally and not in front of the public. What nonsense!,” a visibly agitated Gohain asked the teacher. The man then took a seat a row behind where the minister was seated. However, Gohain walked up to him and was seen having an animated talk.

Gohain told the teacher that if he had any complaint, he should have approached him personally. During the event, the teacher, who was present on the stage as one of the senior citizens of Nagaon, highlighted the poor roads issue, and said: “You can come with me to see the real condition of the roads, then you can decide if I am speaking the truth or not”.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media sparking off protests. People gathered in front of the Union minister’s house in Nagaon and protested against his remarks. The minister’s remarks also evoked strong protests from school teachers and students, who burnt effigies of Gohain in front of his house in Nagaon town and shouted slogans demanding that he publicly apologise to the teacher for “humiliating” him. Gohain was unapologetic when asked by reporters during the day in Nagaon if he would apologise. “Why should I?” he shot back to queries.