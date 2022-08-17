Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500 bet, enters police station with severed head

A bet over a football match went horribly wrong after a man allegedly beheaded another person on losing at Assam’s Sonitpur district. Soon after committing the heinous crime, the man went to the police station with the severed head of his fellow villager, according to a police official.

The gruesome incident took place in Doyalur, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Rangapara Police Station, on Monday. The match was being held on the occasion of Independence Day at the village.

After winning the bet, the victim, identified as Hem Ram, kept on nagging Tuniram Madri for the money. Madri had won a goat after the match and instead, asked Ram to come with him to a slaughterhouse, so that he can treat Ram. However, Ram refused the offer and kept on demanding the money. An enraged Madri, then, took out a machete from his bag and used it to behead Ram, according to the police.

“Tuniram Madri was supporting one of the two teams, while Hem Ram was a fan of the other. They promised that one has to give Rs 500 to the other if his team loses. Ram won the bet and asked for the money but Madri did not honour the promise and instead asked him to go for dinner,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Following the incident, Madri, while carrying Ram’s severed head, walked into his house. According to reports, Madri’s brother tried to hit him, following which he left the house and walked 25 kilometres to the police station. After surrendering, the accused handed over the sharp-edged weapon he had used on Ram.

“He was taken into custody for interrogation, and all aspects of the case are being investigated,” the police official further told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)