Assam: 20 killed after incessant rains trigger multiple landslides

A landslide occurred at Karimganj in Assam on Tuesday morning. (ANI Photo)

Assam landslide today: At least 20 people lost their lives after landslides in Assam on Tuesday. The landslides were triggered by incessant rains in south Assam’s Barak valley districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar in the morning.

The deceased include several women and kids. Two civilians have suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Seven including two children and a woman were killed in Mohanpur area near Bolobabazar in Hailkandi district. The incident took place around 6 am when a landslide hit a tin house. Two others were seriously injured and are admitted to SK Civil Hospital.

In Karimganj district, five family members, including a woman and three children, were killed in another landslide at Karimpur that was triggered around 3.30 am. A landslide also hit Kolapur village of Jaypur in Cachar district killing over seven,

Meanwhile, the SDRF personnel have rushed to the landslide sites. They have received all the bodies and relief operations are underway.

The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides. Sonowal said that he has directed affected districts’ administrations to step up the rescue and relief operations.

“Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected,” he said in a tweet.

Incessant rainfall in Assam for the last couple of days and the rising water level of rivers have affected nine districts Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The state administration even sounded a flood alert for areas close to the Brahmaputra river.