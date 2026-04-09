Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election 2026 Polling Highlight: Heavy turnout was witnessed across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday for high-stakes assembly elections, with the Election Commission’s data at 5 PM, revealing 86.92 per cent in Puducherry, followed closely by Assam at 84.42 per cent, and Keralam at 75.01 per cent. The voting for the elections has now concluded, with the candidates claiming victory for them.

Key leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

The result of the high-stakes assembly elections – 5.5 crore voters were eligible to vote for 296 assembly seats – will be counted on May 4.



Poll campaigning ended on April 7 amid fiery rallies from top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who traded barbs on corruption, infiltrators and development promises.

The Election Commission has deployed extensive measures across three places- 31,490 webcast polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces for security, micro-observers at sensitive sites and amenities like water, toilets, wheelchairs, benches and phone storage.

In Assam, 26,032 seniors (85+) and 8,373 disabled voters have already used home postal ballots, while 1,51,132 personnel manage 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units and 43,997 VVPATs. ECI’s SVEEP campaigns boost turnout among 6.42 lakh 18-19-year-olds and 2.5 lakh over-80s. A paid holiday covers all workers on polling day, ensuring no wage cuts.

Key battles and candidates

Assam pits BJP-led NDA, eyeing a third term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, against a six-party Congress alliance led by Gaurav Gogoi. CM Sarma’s camp highlights anti-infiltration drives and Uniform Civil Code pledges from Amit Shah’s rallies, countering Congress barbs that turned bitter with FIRs and police raids on leader Pawan Khera. Among 2.5 crore electors (near-equal gender split, 318 transgender, 63,423 service voters), the fight tests NDA’s dominance post-2021 sweep.

Kerala features a triangular clash- LDF’s Pinarayi Vijayan chasing a historic third term (boasting 97% promise delivery despite funding woes), Congress-led UDF’s change pitch via Priyanka Gandhi’s anti-corruption jabs and BJP’s rising vote share. Puducherry sees NDA’s Chief Minister N Rangasamy (NR Congress-BJP) defending against Congress-DMK, with actor Vijay’s TVK adding a wildcard.

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