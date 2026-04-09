Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election 2026 Polling Highlight: Heavy turnout was witnessed across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday for high-stakes assembly elections, with the Election Commission’s data at 5 PM, revealing 86.92 per cent in Puducherry, followed closely by Assam at 84.42 per cent, and Keralam at 75.01 per cent. The voting for the elections has now concluded, with the candidates claiming victory for them.
Key leaders, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.
The result of the high-stakes assembly elections – 5.5 crore voters were eligible to vote for 296 assembly seats – will be counted on May 4.
Poll campaigning ended on April 7 amid fiery rallies from top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who traded barbs on corruption, infiltrators and development promises.
The Election Commission has deployed extensive measures across three places- 31,490 webcast polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces for security, micro-observers at sensitive sites and amenities like water, toilets, wheelchairs, benches and phone storage.
In Assam, 26,032 seniors (85+) and 8,373 disabled voters have already used home postal ballots, while 1,51,132 personnel manage 41,320 ballot units, 43,975 control units and 43,997 VVPATs. ECI’s SVEEP campaigns boost turnout among 6.42 lakh 18-19-year-olds and 2.5 lakh over-80s. A paid holiday covers all workers on polling day, ensuring no wage cuts.
Key battles and candidates
Assam pits BJP-led NDA, eyeing a third term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, against a six-party Congress alliance led by Gaurav Gogoi. CM Sarma’s camp highlights anti-infiltration drives and Uniform Civil Code pledges from Amit Shah’s rallies, countering Congress barbs that turned bitter with FIRs and police raids on leader Pawan Khera. Among 2.5 crore electors (near-equal gender split, 318 transgender, 63,423 service voters), the fight tests NDA’s dominance post-2021 sweep.
Kerala features a triangular clash- LDF’s Pinarayi Vijayan chasing a historic third term (boasting 97% promise delivery despite funding woes), Congress-led UDF’s change pitch via Priyanka Gandhi’s anti-corruption jabs and BJP’s rising vote share. Puducherry sees NDA’s Chief Minister N Rangasamy (NR Congress-BJP) defending against Congress-DMK, with actor Vijay’s TVK adding a wildcard.
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 voter turnout LIVE updates
High voter turnout in Assam assembly polls 'not ordinary, historic': Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the high turnout in Thursday's assembly election was not "ordinary but historic". Sarma said the result of this election is "already visible" in the hope, pride, and happiness on the faces of our people".
Voting concludes in Puducherry
Voting for the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry concluded at 6 pm on Thursday while people who arrived before the deadline were allowed to wait in queues and cast their votes, officials said.
Nila, the welcome bot, greets the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) delegates as they witness Puducherry's vibrant electoral process.
Innovation meets tradition in Puducherry!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 9, 2026
Nila, the welcome bot, greets the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP) delegates as they witness Puducherry's vibrant electoral process.#ievp2026 #puducherryelections2926 #eci pic.twitter.com/h2Wv0EFvc3
Puducherry witnessed a high voter turnout of 86.92 per cent.
Assam polls: Polling officials seal EVM and VVPAT in Jorhat
Polling officials seal EVM and VVPAT on the conclusion of voting in Assam Assembly elections; Visuals from Jorhat.
#watch | Assam | Polling officials seal EVM and VVPAT on the conclusion of voting in Assam Assembly elections; Visuals from Jorhat. pic.twitter.com/nta2CcSJVp— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Kerala polls: SNDP General Secretary casts vote in Alappuzha
Vellappally Natesan, SNDP General Secretary, casts vote along with his wife Preethi Natesan at booth number 7 of Kanichukulangara Devaswom Higher Secondary School.
#watch | Alappuzha, Keralam: Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP), along with his wife Preethi Natesan, cast their vote at booth number 7 of Kanichukulangara Devaswom Higher Secondary School pic.twitter.com/MNax9JjROH— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
State Assembly Elections | Approximate voter turnout as of 5 pm
Assam - 84.42%
Keralam - 75.01%
Puducherry - 86.92%
Voting concludes in Assam
Polling officials seal EVM and VVPAT on the conclusion of voting in Assam Assembly elections.
#watch | Assam | Polling officials seal EVM and VVPAT on the conclusion of voting in Assam Assembly elections; Visuals from Hojai. pic.twitter.com/nCl79gKSes— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026
Assam sees over 75 pc polling till 4.30 pm; voter turnout 62.71 pc in Keralam, 72.40 in Puducherry
Assam has seen high voter turnout, while West Bengal and Puducherry also reported long queues of voters at voting stations. As per the latest data from the Election Commission, Assam has seen a voter turnout of 75.91 per cent till 4.30 pm, Keralam 62.71 per cent and Puducherry 72.40 per cent.
Kerala polls: Congress leader K Sudhakaran cast vote
Congress leader K Sudhakaran cast his vote at Kizhunna South UP School, Polling Booth No. 157.
BJP governments are coming to power with a majority in all three states, says MoS Sanjay Seth
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the BJP governments are coming to power with a majority in all three states. "It's an indication that the public supports the vision of development of the Prime Minister, which we have implemented on the ground. There's support from millions of Lakhpati Didis, and that's why there's bumper voting in these three states. The information coming in shows that there's a storm in favor of BJP... In Bengal, there's a tsunami underway, in which BJP is set to form the government in Bengal with a huge majority."
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Live: Nilambur's tribal communities queue up at Vaniyampuzha polling booth
Members of tribal communities in Nilambur constituency turned out in strength at the Vaniyampuzha polling booth during the Kerala Assembly elections, exercising their franchise amid the state's high-stakes triangular contest. Nilambur, in Kerala's Malappuram district, is home to significant Adivasi populations including the Chovoor Naikkan, Malappulaya, and Kuruma tribes, who form a key voting bloc. Their enthusiastic participation at Vaniyampuzha, designated tribal polling station, reflects growing political awareness, with voters trekking from remote hamlets to support candidates addressing land rights, forest access, and welfare schemes.
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Live: 'Voters are king', says Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III
“In any election, voters are King, they will decide who to vote for; people know and understand about FCRA, they will keep it in mind while voting,” says Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III after casting vote in Aranmula.
Kerala Assembly Election Live: 'All polling booths are equipped to help specially-abled people', says Thiruvananthapuram Collector
“All 3,173 polling booths in Thiruvananthapuram friendly for specially-abled people”, says Collector Anu Kumari.
Wandoor LDF candidate KK Damodaran visits various polling stations in the Kerala constituency, says the response from voters is encouraging.
Kerala Minister VN Vasavan casts vote at polling booth in Kottayam today.
Jose Charles Martin votes in Kamaraj Nagar, calls voting a ‘duty and honour’
Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) founder and Kamaraj Nagar constituency candidate Jose Charles Martin cast his vote in the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections alongwith his wife.
Speaking after voting, Martin described the act as both a “duty and honour”, urging citizens to participate actively. “I have fulfilled my duty and went to cast my vote along with my wife. Many people are turning out to vote, demonstrating their love and support for their respective candidates,” he said.
“As Indians, we must showcase our unity and strength in this democracy,” Martin added.
Expressing confidence in the electoral outcome, the LJK leader said the NDA is poised to form the government in Puducherry. “The NDA will certainly come to power in Puducherry; we have set a target of 25 seats, and we are fully confident that we will achieve it,” he asserted.
R Sreelekha, Bharatiya Janata Party State Vice President and Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency candidate, on Thursday (April 9), expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance would secure a ''landmark victory'' in the ongoing Keralam Assembly elections.
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Sizeable voter turnout of 59% recorded in Assam at 1 pm
Assam recorded a significant voter turnout of 59.63 per cent, as of 1 pm on Thursday, while in Kerala it was at 49.70 per cent, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections. The polling trends in the Union Territory of Puducherry showed a sizeable voter turnout of 56.83 per cent. Earlier in the day, the voter turnout at 11 am in Assam was recorded at 38.92 per cent, while in Kerala it was at 33.28 per cent. The polling turnout in the Union Territory of Puducherry was 37.06 per cent at 11 am. Polling for high-stakes electoral battles in two States and a Union Territory began on Thursday at 7 am.
Nearly 50 per cent voter turnout recorded by 1:00 pm Brisk voting was witnessed on Thursday (April 9) to the elections to 140 Assembly segments in Kerala with 50 per cent of the voters casting their votes by 1 pm, the EC said.
Congress MP and party strongman K Sudhakaran casts his vote in Kerala's Kannur today.
An incident has come to the notice of the Karbi Anglong District Administration regarding circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing the election process inside a polling station. Taking serious cognizance of the matter, an FIR has been promptly registered under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts and identify those responsible. Appropriate legal action will be taken against any violations of election laws: Office of Chief Electoral Officer
Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary demands action against person responsible for reported violence in Tamulpur on polling day.
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Live: BJP State Vice President AN Radhakrishnan casts vote
Kerala BJP State Vice President AN Radhakrishnan casts vote in Ernakulam.
Assam CM and candidate from Jalukbari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, says, "Where is this Congress party? Which Congress party? I have not even heard about it. Who is Pawan Khera? He is a 'bhagora' (absconder). Why do I need to reply to him?."
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag casts vote at Lal Singh Academy polling station in Guwahati's Kharguli polling booth.
Assam Legislative Assembly LoP and Congress candidate from Nazira Assembly constituency Debabrata Saikia, casts his vote for the Assembly Elections 2026 at a polling station in Simlaguri. He says, "I hope that the people of Assam will vote for development, peace, and the future of Assam, which they believe is currently not good. I heard a large number of people loaded in buses and trains are arriving in Assam, like they did in Karnataka, Bihar... I hope the people of Assam will not let outsiders decide the future of Assam.".
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote in Kampur
Assam CM and candidate from Jalukbari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and children, cast their votes for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, at a polling station in Kampur.
Assam Assembly Election 2026 Live: Poll official found dead in Sonitpur
A poll official was found dead in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday amid assembly elections in the state, officials said. Deben Horo (45) was deputed as the second polling officer in the Naduar constituency, they added.
ISRO chairman V Narayanan casts vote at Salvation Army Public School in Thiruvananthapuram today.
Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty cast their vote at a polling station in Kochi today.