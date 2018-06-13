Assam Karbi Anglong lynching: 35, including prime accused, arrested from 10 districts

Two friends – Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30)- were on Friday pulled out of their vehicle at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by a group of irate villagers, who suspected them to be child-lifters.

Assam Karbi Anglong lynching: The shocking incident of lynching of two youths by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district last week has rattled the conscience of people of the state even as police have so far arrested 35 people, according to The Indian Express. A massive search operation has been launched across 10 districts and perpetrators have been nabbed for posting hate-filled comments on social media platforms like Facebook, the report said today. Five of these 35 people were arrested for filming the incident and sharing it on social media.

The big catch was the prime accused, Joz Timung alias ‘Alpha’, who was arrested by Karbi Anglong Police from Belurghat area under the jurisdiction of the Dokmoka Police Station where the incident had taken place, Superintendent of Police S P Ganjala said. Timung was allegedly responsible for asking villagers over phone to stop the vehicle carrying the two men and spreading rumours of them being child lifters, the SP said. Police had launched a massive search operation to nab him but he was constantly on the move and was finally apprehended early Tuesday morning, he said. Timung is a resident of Kangthilangso village where the two men had visited on Friday last.

Two friends – Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30)- were on Friday pulled out of their vehicle at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by a group of irate villagers, who suspected them to be child-lifters.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has decided to give Rs five lakh each to the parents of the two deceased men and also install their statues at the place where they were lynched, KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said. The Council, which held a meeting with media, government officials and prominent citizens at Diphu last evening, condemned the incident.

Ronghang said Karbis are a part and parcel of Assam and many tribal and non-tribals live in Karbi Anglong autonomous area, forming a greater Assamese society. The Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) and Karbi Sahitya Sabha, which met here under the aegis of the Asam Sahitya Sabha in Guwahati yesterday, have condemned the lynching.