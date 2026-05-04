Assam, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon Election Results 2026 Live: Assam has wrapped up voting for its Assembly elections, and attention has now shifted to counting day on May 4 (today). Polling, held in a single phase on April 9, recorded a historic turnout of over 85% – the highest in the state’s history.
The ruling BJP-led NDA, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition alliance is looking to return to power. This election is particularly crucial as recent delimitation has reshaped more than 80 constituencies, significantly changing voter patterns in regions like Lower Assam and Barak Valley.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam has around 2.5 crore registered voters, with male and female voters almost equal in number. Youth participation stood out, with nearly 29% of voters aged between 18 and 29, including over 6 lakh first-time voters. Women voters also showed strong turnout, in some areas even surpassing men, indicating their growing electoral influence, according to a report by The Times of India.
Assam Assembly election 2026: High turnout in key segments, urban areas lag behind
Seats with a significant Muslim population recorded turnout above 90%, contributing heavily to the overall numbers. In contrast, urban centres and industrial regions in Upper Assam saw relatively lower participation, continuing a familiar trend seen in previous elections, the report mentioned.
Assam Assembly election 2026: Key districts to decide the outcome
Several districts are expected to play a decisive role in the final results. In Kamrup Metropolitan, which includes Guwahati, turnout stood at around 77%, lower than the state average. High-profile contests in seats like Jalukbari and Dispur are drawing attention.
Kamrup Rural recorded higher participation, with close contests in constituencies such as Palasbari and Rangia. Jorhat in Upper Assam is witnessing a high-stakes battle, seen as a prestige contest and a key indicator for the tea belt region.
While exit polls have indicated an edge for the ruling alliance, the final outcome will depend on how results unfold across these key districts. The election process remained largely peaceful, highlighting Assam’s vibrant democratic spirit and high voter engagement across regions.
The opposition, led by the Congress under the “Asom Sonmilito Morcha,” is attempting a comeback after more than a decade. Leaders are hopeful that anti-incumbency and strong voter turnout could work in their favour, potentially reshaping Assam’s political landscape after years of NDA dominance.
05:28 (IST)
4 May 2026
Assam, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon Election Results Live: NDA eyes third consecutive term
The ruling NDA, led by BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third straight victory. The alliance is banking on governance, welfare schemes, and leadership continuity to retain voter confidence in what has become a high-stakes electoral contest.
05:22 (IST)
4 May 2026
Assam, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon Election Results Live: High stakes across 126 seats
The electoral battle spans 126 seats, making it one of the most crucial state elections this year. The majority mark stands at 64 seats. Early trends from counting centres are expected to provide direction as political parties closely monitor the numbers coming in throughout the day.
05:18 (IST)
4 May 2026
Assam, Kamrup, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon Election Results Live: Vote counting to begin at 8 am
Vote counting for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on Monday across the state. Officials initiated the process under tight security arrangements. The counting will determine the fate of 126 constituencies and decide whether the ruling alliance retains power or the opposition stages a comeback after years.