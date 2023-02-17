Assam: Over 300 shops gutted in massive fire at Jorhat market

At least 300 shops were gutted in a massive fire that engulfed Chowk bazaar area in Jorhat district of Assam on Thursday night. However, no casualties were reported, said Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta.

The fire that broke out late night in the main commercial hub of the town was largely brought under control, officials said. Prima facie it appears that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.

Over 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Additional fire tenders were brought in to fight the flames from nearby towns of Titabor, Mariani, and Golaghat district.

There were no reports of any casualties as all shops were closed after owners and staff had left for their homes.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan was at the spot.

Assam | Shops gutted in fire in Chowk Bazaar area of Jorhat



Over 300 shops were destroyed in the fire, no casualties in the incident: Deputy Commissioner, Jorhat pic.twitter.com/qIL8N2HibX — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Police said most gutted in the fire were clothes and grocery stores, and the losses, which are expected to be in crores, need to ascertain.

This is the second such incident in the district in a matter of two months. In December, a massive fire gutted several shops in the Marwari Patty area, which houses several business enterprises.