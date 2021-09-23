Assam is on state-sponsored fire, says Rahul Gandhi as eviction drive turns violent in Darrang district

CPIM leader Kavita Krishnan also criticised the state police for the brutal action.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the BJP government in Assam, alleging that the state government is sponsoring violence. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came in response to reports of clashes between locals and police in the state’s Darrang district.

“Assam is on state-sponsored fire. I stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the state- no children of India deserve this,” said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Congress MP and deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi also condemned the incident. “I have strongly condemned the act of police firing on protesters of Dholpur, Sipajhar during an inhuman eviction drive by the BJP government. This government lacks sensitivity towards the poor and landless and display a brutish and fascist mindset,” he said.

Assam-based AIUDF also slammed the police action against protesters. “Democracy being crushed by the protector themselves in Assam, firing upon protesting villagers and killing them. Also, the so-called journalist joining the police force and kicking the man lying unconscious. No amount of justification can justify the action of Assam police,” said Dr Hafiz Rafiqul Islam, Jania MLA and AIUDF general secretary.

CPIM leader Kavita Krishnan also criticised the state police for the brutal action.

According to reports, the Assam police was carrying out an eviction drive to remove illegal encroachment in the Sipajhar area which falls in Darrang district. Those displaced due to the drive were also protesting against the government. Assam police officials told the NDTV that when police officials today went to remove the illegal encroachment, locals resisted the drive and started pelting stones resulting in injuries to nine cops and two civilians.