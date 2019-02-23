Assam Hooch tragedy claims 84 lives in Jorhat, Golahat

Relatives and neighbours at the house of one of the victims whose body lies wrapped in blue. (IE)

A little over a week after the Uttar Pradesh hooch tragedy which claimed around 99 lives, Assam is witnessing another which has left at least 84 people dead, IndianExpress reported. Over 300 others are admitted in the hospitals in the districts of Jorhat and Golaghat.

Out of the 84 deceased, 45 were admitted to the Jorhat Medical College, and 221 more are undergoing treatment there, reported PTI. In Golaghat Civil hospital, 93 victims were admitted, 35 of whom have succumbed, and four more in the Tirabor area.

The tragedy struck the twin districts of Jorhat and Golaghat on Thursday night. After which the state government has ordered two separate enquiries to investigate the incident. Upper Assam Division Commissioner Julie Sonowal is to investigate the mishap and submit a report to the government in a month. Another four-member team, headed by Additional Commissioner of the Excise Department, Sanjib Medhi is to submit the report within three days. Two officials of the same ministry have already been suspended over the case.

Police has already suspected the presence of poisonous methyl alcohol in the hooch, which is commonly available.

Doctors from Assam Medical College Hospital of Dibrugarh district, Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Tezpur Medical College Hospital were brought down to the hospitals in Jorhat and Golaghat to provide medical care to the huge number people affected people, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told news agency PTI.

The director of medical education in state Anup Barman, along with directors of Health in Assam and the National Rural Health Mission has also come down to Jorhat to supervise and provide the best possible medical care to the patients.