Assam, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls Results 2021: Results for one Lok Sabha, eight assembly seats tomorrow

Assam, Himachal Pradesh Bypolls Results 2021 Latest Update: Counting of votes for eight assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat spread across Assam and Himachal Pradesh will be held tomorrow. While around 73.38 per cent voter trunout was recorded in Assam, in Himachal Pradesh, 78.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Jubbal-Kotkhai, 57.73 per cent in Mandi, 66.2 per cent in Fatehpur, 64.97 per cent in Arki and 78.75 per cent in Jubbal-Kotkhai.

A total of 31 candidates are fray in Assam. In Assam, prominent candidates included BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi, Sushanta Borgohain, Phanidhar Talukdar; Congress party’s Luhit Konwar, Jowel Tudu, Sailendra Nath Das, Bhaskar Dahal, Monuranjan Konwar; CPI’s Krishna Gogoi; UPPL’s Jiron Basumatary, Jolen Daimary; BPF’s Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary; and AIUDF’s Jubbar Ali and Khairul Anam Khandakar. By-election in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.

In Himachal Pradesh as well, the by-elections were necessitated following the death of sitting members. A total of 18 candidates are in the fray, including 12 for the three assembly seats and six for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. A direct contest is expected between the ruling BJP and Congress on all seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is trying his luck as an independent candidate. However, all eyes are on the Mandi parliamentary bypoll as the constituency is the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP has fielded Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur from Mandi against Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh. A total of six candidates, including Ambika Shyam of the Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of the Himachal Jankranti Party and Independents Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi, are in the fray in Mandi. Twelve other candidates are trying their luck from Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai.