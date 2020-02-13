Assam government to shut down state-run Madrasas, Sanskrit ‘tols’, convert them into schools

Published: February 13, 2020 3:52:46 PM

Himanta Biswa Sarma said if religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols.

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit ‘tols’ (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.

“We have decided to close down Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state because it is not the job of government institutes to provide religious books,” he said.

Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.

 

