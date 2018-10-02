Assam government launches pension scheme for senior citizens

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Briddha Pension Achoni, coinciding with the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Assam government Tuesday launched an ambitious pension scheme covering all senior citizens of the state that will entail an annual expenditure of Rs 400 crore. In a function held here, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Briddha Pension Achoni, coinciding with the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sonowal said: “Showing respect to senior citizens of the society is our custom and tradition. Therefore, the state government has in its own way decided to lend dignity to the lives of all the senior citizens of the state and endeavoured to provide financial assistance.”

All senior citizens above 60 years of age are entitled to get the benefit of the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to their bank accounts, he added. “The scheme is one of its kind in the country as the state government designed it from its own resources with an annual financial involvement of Rs 400 crore. It will be for all senior citizens irrespective of their financial and societal affiliations,” Sonowal said.

During the event, he distributes benefits of the scheme through DBT to two lakh beneficiaries. Commenting on development, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 15,000-20,000 people in every constituency will benefit from the scheme as payment will be made on the first day of every month to the respective accounts from the state treasury.