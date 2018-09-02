Assam: Fresh wave of flood hits the state

Fresh wave of flood hits the state (PTI)

Another wave of flood has hit Assam inundating four districts affecting over 12,000 people while the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level, an official report said here Sunday. A total of 676 hectares of farm land in Dhemaji, Biswanath, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts has also been submerged in the third wave of flood this season, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said.

No death was reported during the fresh wave of floods, though the previous two waves together had claimed 50 lives, the ASDMA said. The deluge affected 12,428 people in 48 villages of these four districts. In worst affected Dhemaji district, 11,355 are reeling under the impact of the floods, followed by 390 in Biswanath, 350 in Sivasagar and 333 in Golaghat, the report said.

Two relief camps have been set up in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, it said. At least 525 big, 753 small and 977 poultry were affected by the floods, it said. According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report on Sunday, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at N T Road Crossing in Sonitpur district.