Assam floods: Three districts remain submerged, death toll rises to 34

Three districts of Assam remained under water today, affecting nearly 20,000 people as the flood situation continued to be grim and one more death was reported, taking the toll to 34.

Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts continued to be flooded even as the waters receded in Biswanath district and Jorhat was hit by the deluge, a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The number of people affected in the floods in 24 villages came down from 22,618 yesterday to 19,179 today, it said.

Lakhimpur district continued to be the worst-hit with over 18,416 affected people, followed by 625 in Jorhat and 129 in Dhemaji, it said.

The body of a person who was missing since July 8 in Biswanath district was recovered from Halem revenue circle, the report added.

According to the ASDMA, of the 34 people killed, three lost their lives in landslides.

The report added that 205 acres of crop area remained submerged in four revenue circles of the three affected districts.

The district authorities are running relief camps and distribution centres to provide succour to the affected people, ASDMA said.

Rivers Brahmaputra at Nemstighat in Jorhat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat are flowing above the danger mark, it said.