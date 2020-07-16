Assam floods: Five more dead in flood-related incidents; 40 lakh people affected in 27 districts

By: |
Published: July 16, 2020 8:15 PM

Assam floods: Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over 4 lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam, Assam floods, Guwahati, Assam State Disaster Management Authority, ASDMA, Nowboicha, Lakhimpur, Bajali, Barpeta, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Rangia, Kamrup, Bokakhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Barpeta, South SalmaraAssam floods: Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Five more persons died in flood-related incidents in Assam and around 40 lakh people in 27 of the state’s 33 districts are affected, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Two persons lost their lives in Morigaon district, while one person each died in Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Goalpara districts.

Related News

Floodwaters entered vast areas of one new district, affecting over 4 lakh more people since Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 97 across the state. While 71 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam floods Five more dead in flood-related incidents 40 lakh people affected in 27 districts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Assembly Election 2020: EC says no postal ballot facility for persons above 65 years of age
2Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Part of old building collapses in south Mumbai’s Fort area; rescue work underway
3Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 92 Indonesians