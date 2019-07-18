Assam floods: Death toll mounts to 27, Brahmaputra and tributaries still flowing above danger mark

One-horned rhinos rest on a highland in the flood affected area of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, Assam. (Reuters)

The death toll in Assam due to the floods has risen to 27, with 29 of the 33 districts still submerged under water. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a bulletin on Wednesday stating that four deaths had been reported from Morigaon, while two people had been killed in Sonitpur and Udalguri districts. The floods also claimed one life each in Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon district.

Brahmaputra and all its tributaries are still flowing above the danger level in many parts in Assam. As per the ASDMA bulletin, the districts worst affected are Jorhat, Goalpara, Tezpur, Dhubri and the state-capital Guwahati.

The floods have displaced over 1.5 lakh people from their homes. The government has set up 427 relief camps and 392 relief distribution centres across the state.

Not just humans, but even the animals have been hit badly by the wrath of the floods. Vast areas of Kaziranga, Manas National Parks and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are submerged. This has forced the wild animals, including deers and buffaloes to find shelter in the highlands. A rhino was reported dead at the Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday.

Some will be lucky. A team of wildlife rescuers get hold of a #Rhino calf in Kaziranga. In the time of disasters. Courtesy WA. pic.twitter.com/d2xqbK1QuG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 16, 2019

Authorities spotted an adult tiger sleeping on a bed at a house just outside Kaziranga. “It appears the tiger strayed into a human settlement area to escape the floods and now appears very tired,” park director Shiv Kumar told Reuters.

Assam chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal visited the flood-hit areas in Barak valley and promised that his government would go all-out for relief, rescue and reconstruction operations. Sonowal has also instructed officials to prepare a report for geo-bag protection along the river Longai. Longai has been causing trouble in the Karimganj district.

The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have been carrying out rescue operations round the clock. They have pressed 427 boats into operations and evacuated nearly 15,000 people so far.