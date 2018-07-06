Assam flood situation deteriorates, over 51,000 people affected in seven districts

The total number of persons losing their lives in the flood stood at 32, with no fresh death reported. (PTI)

The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate today with water spreading to new areas and affecting over 51,000 people across seven districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its report.

It said that 51,400 people are hit by the deluge at present in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang and Majuli districts.

Over 51,000 people of 85 villages were affected by the flood today.

Till yesterday, nearly 45,500 people of 82 villages were hit by the flood across seven districts, the report said.

As per the report, Lakhimpur district is the worst affected with over 27,000 sufferers, followed by Dhemaji with almost 22,000 people affected in the deluge.

Altogether 3,743 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli, the ASDMA said.

It said the authorities are running 21 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 1,494 people have taken shelter at the moment.

Currently, Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur, and Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpurare are flowing above the danger mark.

The flood waters have damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Chirang and Barpeta districts.

Heavy erosions have taken place in Biswanath, Chirang and Morigaon, ASDMA said.