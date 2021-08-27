Assam: Five dead as militants set ablaze trucks in Dima Hasao district

The DNLA was formed in 2019 and seeks to form a sovereign and independent nation for the Dimasa tribe.

Five people are reported to have been charred to death in a suspected militant attack in Assam’s Dima Hasai district Thursday evening. The militants allegedly belong to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA). The militants set the trucks ablaze last night. Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao district, Jayant Singh said that the police has recovered five charred bodies from the trucks and are believed to be truck drivers and handymen. “Identification is still going on,” he said. Singh said that militant outfit DNLA was behind the attack as per the intelligence inputs.

The DNLA was formed in 2019 and seeks to form a sovereign and independent nation for the Dimasa tribe. The tribe is said to be one of the earliest inhabitants of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. People belonging to the tribe currently reside in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar and Nagaon districts in Assam. They are also found in some parts of Nagaland.

The police informed that suspected militants allegedly stopped the trucks and started firing indiscriminately on them. While few trucks managed to escape, those trapped were set ablaze. The trucks were reportedly carrying clinker and coal and going from Umrangso to Lanka.

According to the SP, the police is now conducting a massive combing operation in the area.

The hill district of Dima Hasao was once a hotbed of insurgency during the 1990s and 2000s but has been relatively peaceful in the last decade. The hill district is currently run by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The DNLA, formed on April 15, 2019, aims to revamp the struggle and fight for the liberation of a sovereign and independent Dimasa Nation and also wish to develop a sense of brotherhood among the Dimasa tribe. In May this year, the Assam Police and Assa Rifles had killed six militants related to the DNLA.