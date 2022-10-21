Assam extends controversial AFSPA in 8 districts, one sub-division for 6 months

The Assam government Thursday said it will extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in eight districts and one sub-division for six months, news agency PTI reported. This comes into effect from October 1, Home and Political Department Principal Secretary Niraj Verma said in an order.

However, the controversial law was withdrawn from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation there has “considerably improved”.

The AFSPA gives sweeping powers to the Armed Forces, including search without warrants, arrest individuals without warrants, on basis of “reasonable suspicion”, and even to open fire against any person in contravention of law.

Also Read: Explained: What is AFSPA, and why is there a renewed demand to repeal it?

The order dated October 15 was released on Thursday stating that nine districts and one sub-division were under AFSPA since April 1 as a “disturbed area” after withdrawing the legislation from the rest of the state.

“A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state … The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of ‘Disturbed Area’ with effect from 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong,” the order said, as quoted by PTI.

Districts which will continue to be “disturbed areas” are – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and Lakhipur sub division in Barak Valley.

Also Read: Will soon remove AFSPA from entire Assam, promises Home Minister Amit Shah

Civil society activists and human rights activists have been voicing their concerns against the AFSPA, which was imposed in Assam in 1990, and demanding its repeal. The calls gained momentum following the death of 14 civilians by the security forces in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 last year.