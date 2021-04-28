Assam Exit Poll 2021: Result, date, time – All you need to know

Assam exit polls will be released on April 29

Assam Exit Poll results 2021: With the last phase of election getting over tomorrow in West Bengal, all eyes are now on the exit polls that will be out only after the polling is over on April 29. Assam had gone to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. The state recorded 82.04 per cent voter turnout. As per the Election Commission, exit polls can not be published or broadcast till the polling of the last phase is over. The eight and last phase of election in West Bengal will be conducted on Thursday, April 29. Once the polling is officially over, exit poll numbers can be published and broadcast after 7.30 PM.

In a notification dated March 24, the election commission had said that “the period between 7:00 AM on 27th March, 2021 (Saturday) and 7.30 PM on 29th April, 2021 (Thursday), as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General Elections / Bye-elections, shall be prohibited”.

Assam is currently being ruled by the BJP-led NDA, which had won 86 of 126 seats in 2016. This time, the BJP is taking on a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and United People’s Party Liberal on 8. From the Opposition side, the Congress is contesting on 94 seats, AIUDF on 14, Bodoland People’s Front on 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 2. Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD is contesting on one seat each,

Four opinion polls conducted in the month of March had given an edge to the BJP with projections ranging from 64 to 78 seats. This is less than what the ruling coalition had got in the last election in 2016. The Opposition is projected to get 48 to 60 seats.