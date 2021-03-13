Assam Elections 2021: Smriti Irani says Congress most corrupt party; attacks it for allying with AIUDF

Smriti Irani cornered the Congress over the establishment of AIIMS in Assam.

Assam Election 2021: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani today hit out at the Congress during her rally in Assam. Addressing a rally in Jorhat, Irani termed the Congress as the most corrupt party. She also hit out at the Congress for allying with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF. “A senior Congress leader, when he was alive, had spoken against joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal. After his death, Congress forged an alliance with him. They joined hands with those who tried to attack culture and the tribe of Assam,” alleged Irani.

She also appealed to people to vote for the BJP to continue availing benefits of various central and state schemes. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal have launched various schemes for the benefit of the Assamese people. She listed out various schemes launched by the central and state governments and said that the Congress government never worked for the poor people. She claimed that the BJP has worked tirelessly for the people in tea gardens across the state.

She cornered the Congress over the establishment of AIIMS in Assam. Without naming former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Irani said that several tall leaders from Assam went on to become the PM but the state has got AIIMS only during the Modi government’s tenure. Dr Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

Irani also campaigned in Mariani and Samaguri Assembly Constituency. BJP candidate Ramani Tanti has been fielded against incumbent three-time MLA and Congress heavyweight Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani. From Samaguri Assembly Constituency, BJP candidate Anil Saikia is taking on senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.