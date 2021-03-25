Assam Elections 2021: Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Election Schedule, Constituency List, Covid Protocol – All you need to know

Assam Elections 2021: Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party.

Assam Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: The first phase of voting in Assam will take place on March 27. A total of 47 assembly constituencies spanned across 12 districts will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 267 candidates from different political parties including Independents.

Assam Elections 2021 Number of Polling Stations: A total of 11537 polling stations have been set up in 12 districts for phase-I polls.

Assam Elections 2021: 47 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27 (Saturday).

District – Sonitpur

71-Dhekiajuli

72-Barchalla

73-Tezpur

74-Rangapara

75-Sootea

District -Biswanath

76-Biswanath

77-Behali

78-Gohpur

District -Nagaon

83-Dhing

84-Batadroba

85-Rupohihat

88-Samaguri

89-Kaliabar

District -Golaghat

93-Bokakhat

94-Sarupathar

95-Golaghat

96-Khumtai

District -Jorhat

97-Dergaon (SC)

98-Jorhat Jorhat

100-Titabor

101-Mariani

102-Teok

District -Majuli

99-Majuli (ST)

District -Sivasagar

103-Amguri

104-Nazira

107-Thowra

108-Sibsagar

District -Charaideo

105-Mahmara

106-Sonari

District- Lakhimpur

109-Bihpuria

District -Lakhimpur

110-Naoboicha

111-Lakhimpur

112-Dhakuakhana (ST)

District -Dhemaji

113-Dhemaji (ST)

114-Jonai (ST)

District -Dibrugarh

115-Moran

116-Dibrugarh

117-Lahowal

118-Duliajan

119-Tingkhong

120-Naharkatia

District -Dibrugarh

121-Chabua

District -Tinsukia

122-Tinsukia

123-Digboi

124-Margherita

District -Tinsukia

125-Doom Dooma

126-Sadiya

Assam Elections 2021: Key constituencies and candidates

For the ruling BJP, key candidates in the fray for the first phase elections are incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli constituency, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat, cabinet ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia. As far as NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is concerned, its president and minister in the BDA government Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor are trying their fortune in the first phase.

For Congress, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur, Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, and party secretary Bhupen Borah is contesting from Bihpuria. Former ministers in the Congress government, Bharat Narah is contesting from Naoboicha, Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya and Rakibul Hussain is trying his luck from the Samaguri constituency.

President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya. On the other hand, jailed anti-CAA activist and chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar.

Assam Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations

Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India

MNREGA Job Card

Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph

Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Assam Elections 2021: Number of Voters

According to the State Election Commission, there are 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders. According to the SEC, Jonai in the Dhemaji revenue district is the constituency with the highest number of electors going to polls in Phase-I. It has 449 polling stations and 3,11,660 registered electors. Thowra in Sivasagar district is the constituency having the lowest number of voters with 165 polling stations and 1,15,364 electors.

Assam Elections 2021: Opinion Poll Prediction

Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party. While the BJP is expected to get around 67-72 seats, the Congress is expected to get around 55-60 seats in the 126-member assembly.

Assam Elections 2021: Covid-19 Guidelines for safe election

Given the COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased and only 1000 voters will be allowed per polling booth. While voters will have to follow Covid protocols like masks and social distancing, the election officials will be given Covid kits including sanitisers and gloves. Thermal screening of voters will also take place. Covid positive voters will be allowed to vote in the last voting hours of the day.