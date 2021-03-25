Assam Elections 2021: Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Election Schedule, Constituency List, Covid Protocol – All you need to know

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List: According to the State Election Commission, there are 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls.
Assam Elections 2021: Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party.
Assam Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: The first phase of voting in Assam will take place on March 27. A total of 47 assembly constituencies spanned across 12 districts will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 267 candidates from different political parties including Independents.
Assam Elections 2021 Number of Polling Stations: A total of 11537 polling stations have been set up in 12 districts for phase-I polls.
Assam Elections 2021: 47 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27 (Saturday).
District – Sonitpur 71-Dhekiajuli 72-Barchalla 73-Tezpur 74-Rangapara 75-Sootea
District -Biswanath 76-Biswanath 77-Behali 78-Gohpur
District -Nagaon 83-Dhing 84-Batadroba 85-Rupohihat 88-Samaguri 89-Kaliabar
District -Golaghat 93-Bokakhat 94-Sarupathar 95-Golaghat 96-Khumtai
District -Jorhat 97-Dergaon (SC) 98-Jorhat Jorhat 100-Titabor 101-Mariani 102-Teok
District -Majuli 99-Majuli (ST)
District -Sivasagar 103-Amguri 104-Nazira 107-Thowra 108-Sibsagar
District -Charaideo 105-Mahmara 106-Sonari
District- Lakhimpur 109-Bihpuria
District -Lakhimpur 110-Naoboicha 111-Lakhimpur 112-Dhakuakhana (ST)
District -Dhemaji 113-Dhemaji (ST) 114-Jonai (ST)
District -Dibrugarh 115-Moran 116-Dibrugarh 117-Lahowal 118-Duliajan 119-Tingkhong 120-Naharkatia
District -Dibrugarh 121-Chabua
District -Tinsukia 122-Tinsukia 123-Digboi 124-Margherita
District -Tinsukia 125-Doom Dooma 126-Sadiya
Assam Elections 2021: Key constituencies and candidates For the ruling BJP, key candidates in the fray for the first phase elections are incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli constituency, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat, cabinet ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia. As far as NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is concerned, its president and minister in the BDA government Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor are trying their fortune in the first phase.
For Congress, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur, Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, and party secretary Bhupen Borah is contesting from Bihpuria. Former ministers in the Congress government, Bharat Narah is contesting from Naoboicha, Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya and Rakibul Hussain is trying his luck from the Samaguri constituency.
President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya. On the other hand, jailed anti-CAA activist and chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar.
Assam Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India MNREGA Job Card Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour Driving License PAN Card Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR Indian Passport Pension document with photograph Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.
Assam Elections 2021: Number of Voters According to the State Election Commission, there are 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders. According to the SEC, Jonai in the Dhemaji revenue district is the constituency with the highest number of electors going to polls in Phase-I. It has 449 polling stations and 3,11,660 registered electors. Thowra in Sivasagar district is the constituency having the lowest number of voters with 165 polling stations and 1,15,364 electors.
Assam Elections 2021: Opinion Poll Prediction Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party. While the BJP is expected to get around 67-72 seats, the Congress is expected to get around 55-60 seats in the 126-member assembly.
Assam Elections 2021: Covid-19 Guidelines for safe election Given the COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased and only 1000 voters will be allowed per polling booth. While voters will have to follow Covid protocols like masks and social distancing, the election officials will be given Covid kits including sanitisers and gloves. Thermal screening of voters will also take place. Covid positive voters will be allowed to vote in the last voting hours of the day.