  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Elections 2021: Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Election Schedule, Constituency List, Covid Protocol – All you need to know

By: |
March 25, 2021 1:33 PM

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List: According to the State Election Commission, there are 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls.

Assam Elections 2021 Phase Voting Date and Time, Assam Assembly Elections Full ScheduleAssam Elections 2021: Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party.

Assam Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: The first phase of voting in Assam will take place on March 27. A total of 47 assembly constituencies spanned across 12 districts will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 267 candidates from different political parties including Independents.

Assam Elections 2021 Number of Polling Stations: A total of 11537 polling stations have been set up in 12 districts for phase-I polls.

Related News

Assam Elections 2021: 47 assembly constituencies going to polls in Phase-1 on March 27 (Saturday).

District – Sonitpur
71-Dhekiajuli
72-Barchalla
73-Tezpur
74-Rangapara
75-Sootea

District -Biswanath
76-Biswanath
77-Behali
78-Gohpur

District -Nagaon
83-Dhing
84-Batadroba
85-Rupohihat
88-Samaguri
89-Kaliabar

District -Golaghat
93-Bokakhat
94-Sarupathar
95-Golaghat
96-Khumtai

District -Jorhat
97-Dergaon (SC)
98-Jorhat Jorhat
100-Titabor
101-Mariani
102-Teok

District -Majuli
99-Majuli (ST)

District -Sivasagar
103-Amguri
104-Nazira
107-Thowra
108-Sibsagar

District -Charaideo
105-Mahmara
106-Sonari

District- Lakhimpur
109-Bihpuria

District -Lakhimpur
110-Naoboicha
111-Lakhimpur
112-Dhakuakhana (ST)

District -Dhemaji
113-Dhemaji (ST)
114-Jonai (ST)

District -Dibrugarh
115-Moran
116-Dibrugarh
117-Lahowal
118-Duliajan
119-Tingkhong
120-Naharkatia

District -Dibrugarh
121-Chabua

District -Tinsukia
122-Tinsukia
123-Digboi
124-Margherita

District -Tinsukia
125-Doom Dooma
126-Sadiya

Assam Elections 2021: Key constituencies and candidates
For the ruling BJP, key candidates in the fray for the first phase elections are incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli constituency, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat, cabinet ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia. As far as NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is concerned, its president and minister in the BDA government Atul Bora is contesting from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor are trying their fortune in the first phase.

For Congress, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora is contesting from Gohpur, Debabrata Saikia from Nazira, and party secretary Bhupen Borah is contesting from Bihpuria. Former ministers in the Congress government, Bharat Narah is contesting from Naoboicha, Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya and Rakibul Hussain is trying his luck from the Samaguri constituency.

President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi is contesting from two seats – Duliajan and Naharkatiya. On the other hand, jailed anti-CAA activist and chief of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sivasagar.

Assam Elections 2021: Identification of Voters at Polling Stations
Voter ID card issued by Election Commission of India
MNREGA Job Card
Bank/Post Office Passbooks with photograph
Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour
Driving License
PAN Card
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Indian Passport
Pension document with photograph
Service Identity Cards with photograph issued by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Assam Elections 2021: Number of Voters
According to the State Election Commission, there are 81,09,815 registered voters in the first phase polls. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders. According to the SEC, Jonai in the Dhemaji revenue district is the constituency with the highest number of electors going to polls in Phase-I. It has 449 polling stations and 3,11,660 registered electors. Thowra in Sivasagar district is the constituency having the lowest number of voters with 165 polling stations and 1,15,364 electors.

Assam Elections 2021: Opinion Poll Prediction
Opinion polls have predicted a neck and neck contest between the BJP and the Congress while giving a slight edge to the saffron party. While the BJP is expected to get around 67-72 seats, the Congress is expected to get around 55-60 seats in the 126-member assembly.

Assam Elections 2021: Covid-19 Guidelines for safe election
Given the COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased and only 1000 voters will be allowed per polling booth. While voters will have to follow Covid protocols like masks and social distancing, the election officials will be given Covid kits including sanitisers and gloves. Thermal screening of voters will also take place. Covid positive voters will be allowed to vote in the last voting hours of the day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

assam assembly electionsBJPCongress
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Elections 2021 Phase 1 Voting Date Full Election Schedule Constituency List Covid Protocol – All you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: Mamata Banerjee says BJP backing new political party to eat into minority votes
2RSS not a family, calling it ‘Sangh Parivar’ a misnomer: Rahul Gandhi
3West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 1 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, Covid protocol – All you need to know