  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam elections 2021: Patacharkuchi constituency set for an interesting triangular battle

By: |
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 11:28 AM

Assam elections 2021: There are 1.36 lakh voters in the Patacharkuchi assembly constituency.

Assam Election 2021The BJP has fielded its state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi.

Assam is all set for a mighty battle this time with the BJP trying to retain its first north-eastern fort and the Congress leaving no stone unturned to return to power in the state. The Congress has even joined hands with Badruddin Azmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which late Congress leader and former CM Tarun Gogoi had refused to recognise once. The BJP has also joined hands with some regional parties to maintain a balance in this poll.

The saffron party has also made some changes in seat allocation which has resulted in some interesting contests. One of such constituencies is Patacharkuchi. The Assembly constituency in the Bajali district of Assam will go to the polls on April 6 – in the third and final phase. It is a part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the Lower Assam region.

Related News

The BJP has fielded its state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi. Dass had won the last two elections from the Sorbhog assembly seat in the Barpeta district. Dass’s candidature from Patacharkuchi has made it a centre of attraction for voters as well as for political analysts. Dass is facing stiff competition from the Working President of Assam Jatiya Parishad Pabindra Deka and Congress candidate Santanu Sarma. Pabindra Deka had won from the constituency in 2016 by a margin of over 50 thousand votes when he had contested on the Asom Gana Parishad ticket. He had defeated Sailen Kalita of INC by a margin of 51,976 votes. In the 2011 Assembly polls, Manoranjan Das of BJP had won from the constituency.

There are 1.36 lakh voters in the Patacharkuchi assembly constituency.

While an interesting political battle has put focus on Patacharkuchi, the constituency is otherwise known for quality education and art and culture. Patacharkuchi got its name from Patshar kuchi or king’s place and it was the administrative center of the Bajali Pargana for a long time. Notably, it’s the destination of Patacharkuchi Vidyapith, one of the oldest Higher Secondary Schools established in 1935. The constituency got a girls high school as early as 1965. Patacharkuchi is strategically placed on the bank of river Kaldia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

assam assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam elections 2021 Patacharkuchi constituency set for an interesting triangular battle
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal elections: Once Maoist den, Purulia voters desperate to unshackle from years of neglect
2Ram Mandir: Rs 57 crore collected from 27 lakh families in Vidarbha for temple construction in Ayodhya
3Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP stalwarts to campaign in West Bengal, Assam ahead of first phase polls