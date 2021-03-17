Assam Elections 2021: Election Commission seizes items worth over Rs 64 crore

Assam Elections 2021: Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 12.17 crore and liquor worth Rs 17.82 crore have been recovered. (PTI)

Various items, including liquor, drug and unaccounted cash, worth Rs 64.84 crore have been seized in the run-up to the assembly polls in Assam, according to a statement issued by the CEO’s office on Tuesday.

Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 12.17 crore and liquor worth Rs 17.82 crore have been recovered from different parts of the northeastern state, it said.

Gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 2.82 crore and narcotics worth Rs 27.13 crore have also been seized, the release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Since the model code of conduct came into force, various agencies including the Assam Police, excise and income departments, revenue intelligence directorate, flying squads have been working round the clock and conducting search operations in all the districts of the state, it added.