Assam Elections 2021: Congress makes ex-BJP minister Sum Ronghang its candidate from Diphu seat

Unhappy over denial of ticket, Ronghang, holding the portfolios of Hill Areas Development and Mines and Minerals, on Sunday joined the opposition Congress.

Assam Elections 2021: Four days after BJP minister Sum Ronghang joined the Congress after denied ticket, the opposition party on Thursday nominated him to contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls from his Diphu constituency.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik issued the fourth list for Assam containing two names, including Ronghang for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.

The other candidate is Raton Engti for the Bokajan constituency in the same district.

Ronghang is currently a BJP MLA from the Diphu constituency, which will go on polls in the second phase on April 1.

On Wednesday night, AICC released names for 26 constituencies that are going to polls during the second phase.

The principal opposition party has named 71 candidates out of 86 constituencies in the first and second phase of polling.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and RJD to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.