  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Elections 2021: Congress makes ex-BJP minister Sum Ronghang its candidate from Diphu seat

By: |
March 12, 2021 8:23 AM

Assam Election 2021: Sum Ronghang is currently a BJP MLA from the Diphu constituency, which will go on polls in the second phase on April 1.

Assam Congress Elections BJO ministerUnhappy over denial of ticket, Ronghang, holding the portfolios of Hill Areas Development and Mines and Minerals, on Sunday joined the opposition Congress.

Assam Elections 2021: Four days after BJP minister Sum Ronghang joined the Congress after denied ticket, the opposition party on Thursday nominated him to contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls from his Diphu constituency.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik issued the fourth list for Assam containing two names, including Ronghang for the Diphu seat in Karbi Anglong district.

Related News

The other candidate is Raton Engti for the Bokajan constituency in the same district.

Unhappy over denial of ticket, Ronghang, holding the portfolios of Hill Areas Development and Mines and Minerals, on Sunday joined the opposition Congress.

Ronghang is currently a BJP MLA from the Diphu constituency, which will go on polls in the second phase on April 1.

On Wednesday night, AICC released names for 26 constituencies that are going to polls during the second phase.

The principal opposition party has named 71 candidates out of 86 constituencies in the first and second phase of polling.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and RJD to fight the upcoming Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

assam assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Elections 2021 Congress makes ex-BJP minister Sum Ronghang its candidate from Diphu seat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tamil Nadu Election 2021: AIADMK, DMK seal seat-sharing with allies; AIADMK to contest in 178 constituencies, DMK 174
2Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: PM Narendra Modi to flag off Dandi march today; patriotic songs to mark Delhi government’s events
3Explosives-laden SUV: Jaish-ul-Hind’s Telegram channel ‘created in Tihar’; police approaches jail admin