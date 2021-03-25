  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Elections 2021: Check number of candidates in fray, key constituencies, other details

March 25, 2021 8:34 AM

Assam Elections 2021: Altogether 946 candidates are in the fray for the election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Wednesday. The Assam Assembly election will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. There are 264 candidates contesting in 47 constituencies going to polls in the first phase, an official release said. For 39 seats in the second phase, 345 contestants are in the fray, while 337 will try their luck in 40 constituencies during the third phase of voting, it added.

The CEO office further said there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in the state. Of these, 1,18,23,286 are males and 1,15,50,403 are females, while 398 are transgenders. Apart from these electorates, there are also 63,074 service voters, the statement said.

“In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age,” it added.

There are 81,09,815 general electors in the first phase. Of these, 40,77,210 are males, 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders.

There are 73,44,631 general electors in the second phase. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders.

There are 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase. Of these, 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders.

The CEO office said the constituency having the highest number of electors in Phase-I is Jonai in Dhemaji revenue district with 449 polling stations and having 3,11,660 electors.

In Phase II, it is Hojai with 373 polling station and having 2,65,886 voters and in Phase III, it is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors.

On the other hand, the constituency having the lowest number of electors in Phase-I is Thowra in Sivasagar district with 165 polling stations and having 1,15,364 electors.

In Phase II, it is Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district with 195 polling stations having 1,32,339 electors and in Phase-III, it is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters.

“So, state-wise constituency with the highest number of electors is Dispur LAC with 4,11,636 electors and state-wise constituency with the lowest number of electors is Thowra LAC with 1,15,364 electors,” the release said.

