Assam Elections 2021: Amit Shah invokes Assam’s identity, says Congress means double conspiracy

March 26, 2021 2:15 PM

Assam Elections 2021: Amit Shah said that the BJP government in the state has worked to make it 'Andolan Mukt.

Assam Election Phase 2 Amit ShahAmit Shah said that government B.Ed colleges will be built in every block.

Assam Elections 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today invoked the Assamese identity issue to counter the Congress. Campaigning for the second and third phase of polls, Amit Shah hit out at the Mahajot alliance led by Congress. “Congress says Badruddin Ajmal is part of Assam’s identity. But the NDA government will never allow this to happen. We will not let Congress and Ajmal diminish the stature of Bir Lachit Barphukan and Srimanta Sankardev who are the real identity of Assam,” said Shah.

“I ask the people of Assam – Can Congress and Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe from illegal infiltration?” questioned Shah raising the issue of illegal migrants in the state.

Shah said that the BJP has always worked to enhance Assam’s pride. “Then it was Atal Ji’s government which gave Bharat Ratna to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi. Now, it is PM Narendra Modi’s government, who honoured Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

Shah is in the state for the whole day today and is holding four rallies today- in Kamalpur, Jagiroad, Patharkandi, and Silchar.

Hitting out at the five promises/guarantees by the Congress, Shah said that the Congress’s manifesto is for election purposes and the BJP’s manifesto is for execution. “Post Class VIII, every girl child will be given cycles. Every college female student will be given scooty free of cost for women empowerment,” said Shah reiterating the promises made by the saffron party in its Sankalp Patra.

He said that government B.Ed colleges will be built in every block. “2 lakh govt and 8 lakh private jobs will be generated before 2022. Bed strength will be also doubled in hospitals in all blocks. We’ve also decided to bring laws against land jihad and love jihad amongst several other steps. For redevelopment of all Namghars, Rs 2.5 lakh is being provided to each of them,” added Shah highlighting BJP’s poll promises.

Amit Shah said that the BJP government in the state has worked to make it ‘Andolan Mukt. “In the past 5 years, the NDA government has worked dedicatedly to make Assam ‘Andolan Mukt’. In the next 5 years, our government will work to eradicate floods to make a flood-free Assam… A NDA government in Assam means double engine growth for the state. However, Congress means double conspiracy, double illegal infiltration,” claimed Shah.

Shah said that the BJP government will work to make Assam a developed state. Voting for the first phase in Assam will take place tomorrow while the second phase polls will be held on April 1.

