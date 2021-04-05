Assam Election 2021: Voting for 40 remaining constituencies in Phase-3 tomorrow; 337 candidates in fray

Assam Election 2021: The phase 3 polls will be held tomorrow, April 6, between 7 am and 6 pm.

Assam Election 2021: Voting for the third and final phase of the election in Assam will be held tomorrow. There are 337 candidates including some senior leaders whose fates will be decided tomorrow. The state is witnessing mostly direct and triangular contests in 40 constituencies with the Congress-led Mahajot and the BJP-led NDA locked in a straight battle in the majority of them. Tomorrow’s election will decide the fate of senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his five cabinet colleagues and BJP state unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. The newly floated AJP is contesting on 22 seats while there are 126 independents in the fray in the final phase. There are 25 women candidates contesting in this phase. Independent Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania is locked in a triangular fight with the BPFs Prabeen Baro and UPPLs Bhupen Baro in the Barama seat. The fate of 20 sitting MLAs – eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the BPF and one from the AGP will be decided tomorrow.

Assam Election 2021 Date and Time: The phase 3 polls will be held tomorrow, April 6, between 7 am and 6 pm. The timing has been extended by an hour to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained in the constituencies spread across 12 districts.

Assam Election 2021 Alliance and seats: In the third phase, the BJP is contesting on 20 seats while its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is contesting on nine and the United Peoples Party Liberal in eight, including a friendly contest between the saffron party and the UPPL in Bijni. The Congress has fielded 24 candidates and its allies the AIUDF is contesting on 12, the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) on eight and CPI(M) on one. The Congress and the AIUDF are engaged in friendly contests in the five constituencies of Jaleswar, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga and Barkhetri.

Assam Election 2021 Voters and Constituencies: There are altogether 79,19,641 voters of which 40,11,539 are men, 39,07,963 are women and 139 are transgender who will be exercising their franchise in 11,401 polling booths. Gauhati (West) has the highest number of 15 candidates while Boko (SC) constituency has the lowest – three. Dispur assembly constituency has the highest of 4,11,636 voters while Dharmapur assembly constituency has the lowest of 1,41,592 electors. There are 316 all-women polling stations and 149 model polling stations.

Assam Election 2021 Security Arrangements: As many as 320 companies of security forces have been deployed in the third phase. Altogether 45,604 polling personnel have been deployed for the phase. The Election Commission has deployed 33 general observers, nine police observers, 17 expenditure observers and 986 micro-observers.

Assam Election 2021 Full List of Phase-3 Constituencies: There are a total of 40 constituencies.

Mankachar Salmara South

Dhubri Gauripur

Golakganj Bilasipara West

Bilasipara East Goalpara East

Goalpara West Jaleswar

Gossaigaon Kokrajhar West (ST)

Kokrajhar East (ST) Sidli (ST)

Bijni Sorbhog

Bhabanipur Tamulpur

Barama (ST) Chapaguri (ST)

Bongaigaon Abhayapuri North

Abhayapuri South (SC) Patacharkuchi

Barpeta Jania

Baghbar Sorukhetri

Chenga Dharmapur

Dudhnoi (ST) Boko (SC)

Chaygaon Palasbari

Hajo Jalukbari

Dispur Gauhati East

Gauhati West Barkhetri

Assam Election 2021 COVID-19 Protocols: Voters have been urged to wear masks. Those going without a mask will be provided with one at the polling stations. Thermal scanning of voters will be carried out and facilities like sanitiser, soap and handwashing will be a part of Assured Minimum Facilities at each polling station.

The first two phases of the election were held on March 27 and April 1. Votes will be counted on May 2.