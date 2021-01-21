Assam election 2021: Strict COVID protocols, reduced voters per booth and more – Election Commission lays down elaborate plans for upcoming polls

Assam Election 2021: EC may deploy special observers in sensitive/critical constituencies/districts to monitor and ensure free and fair elections.

The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on May 31, 2021 and political parties and the Election Commission have begun poll preparations for the upcoming election. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the dates for Assam assembly election will be chalked out keeping in mind the Rongali Bihu festival. Rongali Bihu is celebrated in Assam to mark the beginning of Assamese New Year and is an important festival in the Assamese calendar. The CEC also said that the election process will be completed before CBSE Board exams which starts on May 4.

Here are some key details you must know about Assam Assembly Election 2021:

* Rongali Bihu is also known as Bohag Bihu. It is usually celebrated in the second week of April and marks the onset of spring. Political parties had urged EC to keep the festivity in mind while announcing the poll schedule to encourage large voter turnout.

* An Election Commission team also met officials of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to decide the poll schedule. CBSE Board Exams will be held between May 4 and June 10 across India.

* With COVID-19 still around, the EC is expected to issue strict COVID-19 protocols and just like Bihar, the number of polling stations is set to go up by about 5000 and may be more than 33,000 in total.

* EC has reduced the maximum number of electors per polling station to 1000 from 1500 earlier.

* The political parties had urged EC to make available the list of auxiliary polling booths so that the parties can timely organise their booth committees and logistics.

* Assured minimum facilities (AMF) including drinking water, toilets and ramps will be provided at all polling booths.

* All polling booths will adhere to COVID protocols including social distancing, sanitising, temperature check etc. Polling personnel will also be provided with COVID kits.