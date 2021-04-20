Assam Election 2021: Repolling today at four booths in three assembly constituencies

Assam had voted in three-phase - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Repolling is being held in four booths in Assam across three Assembly constituencies today. The repolling is being held at Indira MV School (Right) which falls in the Ratabari constituency, Madhya Dhanehari LP School under Sonai constituency, Khothlir LP School and Mualdum LP School under Haflong constituency. The Election Commission had ordered repolling on the four booths on April 10 following irregularities in polling. The EC had asked in its order to ensure wide publicity of fresh polls.

A repolling is being held in Ratabari constituencies’ booth number 149 located in Indira MV School after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found in Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishendu Paul’s car. The incident had led to a huge uproar following which the EC had ordered repolling in the booth. The commission had also suspended four officers for violation of EVM transportation protocol.

Repolling is also being done in two booths of Haflong constituency -107(A) Khothlir LP School and 107 Mualdam LP School. In the 107(A) Khothlir LP School booth, 181 votes were cast even though it had only 90 voters as per EC’s official list. It happened as a section of voters from Mualdam Lower Primary School polling station had cast their vote at Khothlir Lower Primary School. The district election officer had suspended sector officer Seikhosiem Lhangum, presiding officer Prahlad Ch Roy, 1st polling officer Parameswar Charangsa, 2nd polling officer Swaraj Kanti Das and 3rd polling officer Lalzamlo Thiek for dereliction of duty.

In the Sonai constituency’s 463 Madhya Dhanehori LP School, repolling is being held as a clash broke out between two groups during voting on April 1. This had led to disruption in voting. The Police had questioned the state Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar in connection with the clashes while five police personnel attached to him were also suspended.