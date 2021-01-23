Assam Election 2021: PM Narendra Modi allots land to indigenous people; says double-engine BJP government committed to development

Assam Election: PM Narendra Modi started his speech by greeting the people in Assamese to which people responded with loud applause.

Assam Election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas or allotment certificates to landless indigenous people at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar of Assam. Addressing the people on the occasion, PM said that the state and central government has been taking various steps to preserve the culture and tradition of Assam. He said that allotment of land pattas is a step towards ensuring the rights of indigenous people of the state. He said that the government is committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the state. PM also invoked Bhupen Hazarika to convey the importance of land rights for indigenous people.

“Distribution of land pattas/allotment certificates at the large public meeting in Sivasagar was a historic occasion. This will ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam’s unique culture,” said PM Modi.

Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families, in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. With one lakh more land pattas distributed today, around 3 lakh 30 thousand landless people have got land rights in the state. The PM said that land rights will also help people avail various central government benefits including Kisan Samman Nidhi and also enable them to get a loan from banks if required. Attacking the previous government (Congress), Modi said that lakhs of Adivasis and indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence due to ignorance of the past regimes.

He started his speech by greeting the people in Assamese to which people responded with loud applause.

Speaking at Sivasagar, PM Modi said that the double-engine BJP government is committed for the overall development of Assam. He said that during the current BJP regime, electricity coverage in the state is nearing 100 per cent. PM Modi said that the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme is ensuring that each household gets an LPG connection. He added that the BJP government is committed to supplying running water to all the households of the state.

The Prime Minister said that the government has so far spent Rs 40,000 crore on strengthening gas and oil infrastructure in the sate. Modi said that the BJP government is committed to providing people of Assam with better infrastructure facility. He added that better connectivity has led to the creation of new employment opportunities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Sarbananda Sonowal government’s handling of COVID crisis and urged people to get vaccinated when their turn comes.