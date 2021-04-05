Assam Election 2021: Phase 3 voting date and time, schedule, candidates, constituency list – All You Need to Know

Assam Phase-3 Election: 40 constituencies are going to polls in phase-3 while 337 candidates are in the fray including 25 women.

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Phase 3 Schedule, Voting Date, Candidates List: In Assam, campaigning for the third and final phase of the assembly elections concluded yesterday. Several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for the respective candidates of their parties and alliance. BJP chief J P Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anurag Thakur, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also campaigned for the party. Rajya Sabha MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr Nasir Hussain and Dr Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Kamal Nath and Ashok Chavan respectively and AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala campaigned for the ‘Grand Alliance’ candidates. Here are some key details of Assam Election Phase-3:

Assam Assembly Election Phase-3 Number of Voters: In Phase-III, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders. In all, there are 2,33,74,087 electors across the 126 constituencies in Assam. In the Special Summary Revision, a total of 12,81,918 new electors have been enrolled. The state has a total of 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age to whom postal ballot facility was provided.

Assam Assembly Election Phase-3 key candidates and constituencies: 40 constituencies are going to polls in phase-3 while 337 candidates are in the fray including 25 women. There are 6 seats reserved for STs and two for SCs. The constituency having the highest number of electors in Phase-3 is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors. The constituency having the lowest number of electors in Phase-III is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters. The seats are spread across 12 districts including three in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari, Chandra Mohan Patowary from Dharampur, Siddhartha Bhattacharya from Gauhati East, Asom Gana Parishad’s Phanibhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon, BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi, Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar-East and Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania from Barama. The fate of 20 sitting MLAs, including eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the AIUDF and BPF and one from AGP, will be decided in the final phase. Singer Kalpana Patowary is contesting on an AGP ticket from Sarukhetri, while journalists Manjit Mahanta and Hridyananda Gogoi are locked in a battle in Dispur on Congress and NCP tickets respectively.

Assam Assembly Election Phase-3 Date and Time: Elections for phase-3 will be held on April 6. The voting will start at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

Assam Assembly Election Phase-3 Alliance: Congress is contesting the elections with several parties. Its ‘Mahajoth’ or ‘Grand Alliance’ comprises Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). BJP is contesting the polls with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). There are two newly formed parties – the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal (RD) who are contesting the polls together. The ruling BJP is contesting 20 constituencies while its allies AGP in 12 and UPPL in eight. The Congress is contesting 23 seats while its partners AIUDF in 12, BPF in eight and CPI(M) in one. A friendly contest will be witnessed between the AIUDF and Congress in four seats. Newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting 21 seats.

Assam Assembly Election Phase-3 Opinion polls: All the opinion polls have predicted an edge for the ruling BJP. The NDA is expected to win around 66-70 seats while the Congress-led Mahajot alliance may win around 57 seats.

Covid protocol for the safe conduct of election: The election commission has made adequate arrangements in wake of COVID-19. Wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning and use of soap/sanitisers will be carried out. Separate queues will be there at the polling booth for senior citizens and differently-abled.