Assam Election 2021: Know date, time, list of constituencies, key candidates in Phase 2 polls

The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase elections.

Assam Election 2021: A high-octane poll campaign for the second phase polls came to an end in Assam yesterday with political heavyweights putting an all-out effort to woo the voters. While PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister spearheaded BJP’s campaign, the Congress brought in Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajya Sabha MP Mallikaarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar for Grand Alliance in the state.

While Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) emerged as a key poll issue with the Congress taking it up to counter the BJP, the saffron party maintained that citizenship rights will be given to refugees and the party won’t allow infiltrators to enter the state. As the stage is all set for phase 2 polls, here are key details you may need to know:

Assam Phase-2 Election 2021 Date and Time: The voting for phase-2 will take place tomorrow, i.e. April 1. The polling will start at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

Assam Phase-2 Election 2021 key candidates: There are 345 candidates in the fray. The fate of four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly will be sealed in Phase-2 polls. Prominent faces from the BJP include ministers Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar from Sonai, Sum Ronghang from Diphu, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from Panery, former Congress minister Siddeque Ahmed from Karimganj South, sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Karimganj North, sitting AIUDF MLAs Suzamuddin Laskar from Katlicherra and Nizamuddin Choudhury form Algapur. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, a former MP and MLA, is contesting from Jamunamukh, former Congress spokesperson Durga Das Boro is contesting as a BPF candidate from Kalaigaon, former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket, is contesting as an Independent from Silchar, and former Congress minister Gautam Roy is contesting on a BJP ticket from Katigora.

Assam Phase-2 Election 2021 List of Constituencies: As many as 39 constituencies are going to polls in Phase-2. All the 39 constituencies are spread over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam. The Barak Valley has 15 seats in the 126-member state assembly.

Ratabari (SC) Patherkandi

Karimganj North Karimganj South

Badarpur Hailakandi

Katlicherra Algapur

Silchar Sonai

Dholai (SC) Udharbond

Lakhipur Barkhola

Katigorah Haflong (ST)

Bokajan (ST) Howraghat (ST)

Diphu (ST) Baithalangso (ST)

Kamalpur Rangiya

Nalbari Panery (ST)

Udalguri (ST) Majbat

Kalaigaon Sipajhar

Mangaldoi (SC) Dalgaon

Jagiroad (SC) Marigaon

Laharighat Raha (SC)

Nowgong Barhampur

Jamunamukh Hojai

Lumding

Assam Election 2021 Number of Voters in Phase-2: There are 73,44,631 electors eligible to vote in phase-2. Of these, 37,34,537 are males, 36,09,959 are females and 135 are transgenders.

Assam Election 2021 Polling Booth and COVID-protocols: The Election Commission has set up 10,592 polling stations for the second phase elections. While voters are required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, use hand gloves and sanitiser while voting, the election officials will also be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. Thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room.

Assam Phase-2 Election 2021: Documents for identification of voters at polling stations

MNREGA Job Card

Aadhaar Card

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Driving License

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Indian Passport

Pension document with photograph

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Assam Phase-2 Election 2021: Party-wise seat details

The ruling BJP is contesting in 34 seats and its allies, the AGP in six and the UPPL in three, with friendly contests in four constituencies-two each with the AGP and the UPPL. The Congress is contesting in 27, its allies the AIUDF in eight and BPF in four. The newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting in 17 seats while 174 independents are also in the fray.