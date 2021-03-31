Assam Election 2021: Key candidates to watch out for in Phase-2

Four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly are in the fray besides several other prominent candidates.

As many as 73,44,631 eligible voters will seal the fate of 345 candidates including 174 independents in the phase 2 polls in Assam. Four ministers and the deputy speaker of the Assam assembly are in the fray besides several other prominent candidates. The BJP is contesting Assam polls in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). On the other hand, Congress-led Mahajot grand alliance include AIUDF, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML-L), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalika Gana Morcha (AGM). As the state goes to polls tomorrow, we take a look at prominent faces in the fray:

Parimal Suklabaidya: Minister of Excise, Forest & Environment and Fisheries in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government, Parimal Suklabaidya is a four-time MLA. In 2016, he was elected for the fourth time from the Dholai constituency. CM Sonowal and BJP MP Manoj Tiwary have campaigned for him in the past besides PM Narendra Modi holding rallies in the Barak Valley. He is one of the senior BJP leaders in the state.

Aminul Haque Laskar: Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly, Aminul Haque Laskar is the only Muslim to be elected to the state’s legislative assembly on a BJP ticket. It will be interesting to see whether he manages to retain his constituency or not. He is contesting from Sonai. Laskar, a contractor by profession, is known for social and community work in the area. He is said to be a close aide of Sarbananda Sonowal.

Biswajit Daimary: Biswajit Daimary was first elected as a Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2001. In 2008, he was elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam where he continues to be an MP for the second term. The BJP has fielded him from the Panery constituency. Daimary had joined the BJP after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People’s Front MP. He was the lone representative of Bodoland People’s Front in Parliament.

Sirajuddin Ajmal: Brother of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Sirajuddin Ajmal is a former MP and MLA. He is contesting from the Jamunamukh constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2014. In the 2016 assembly polls, AIUDF’s Rahim Ajmal had won from the constituency. Given a stronghold of AIUDF, the party has fielded Sirajuddin Ajmal from the seat.

Siddeque Ahmed: Former minister in Congress government, Siddeque Ahmed is trying his luck from Karimganj. Before 2021, he had contested the Assam Assembly elections four times. In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, he had lost to Aziz Ahmed Khan of AIUDF. With AIUDF contesting in partnership with Congress this time, Siddeque Ahmed is confident of a win this time. However, it will be interesting to see how the BJP candidate fares against him.

Gautam Roy and family: Three members of the Roy family is in the fray this election from different constituencies of Barak valley. Six-time consecutive MLA and former Congress minister Gautam Roy is contesting from Katigora on a BJP ticket this time. His son and former MLA Rahul is contesting from Udharbond constituency while his daughter-in-law Daisy is contesting from Algapur constituency. His son and daughter-in-law are contesting as an Independent. Gautam Roy’s wife Mandira was a Congress MLA from the Algapur seat while his father Santosh Kumar Roy, a veteran leader, had represented the Katlichera constituency from 1972-78. Gautam Roy had joined BJP in 2019 after he was suspended from the Congress for anti-party activities.

Besides them, some other stalwarts are also in the fray which includes BJP ministers Bhabesh Kalita from Rangiya, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Sum Ronghang from Diphu, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri, sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from Karimganj North, sitting AIUDF MLAs Suzamuddin Laskar from Katlicherra, Nizamuddin Choudhury form Algapur, former Congress spokesperson Durga Das Boro as a BPF candidate from Kalaigaon, and former BJP Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul as an Independent from Silchar. The Phase-2 poll in Assam is going to be held tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.