Assam Election 2021: Key candidates and constituencies to watch out for in Phase-3

There are several ministers and sitting MLAs contesting in phase-3.

Assam Election 2021: The stage is set for the last of the three-phase elections in Assam which saw national and state leaders cris-crossing the state in a high-octane campaign. With 40 constituencies going to the polls in phase-3, the fate of 337 candidates will be sealed on April 6. The seats are spread across 12 districts including three in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). There are several ministers and sitting MLAs contesting in phase-3. While both the BJP and Congress claiming to form the next government, the opinion polls have given a slight edge to the NDA. Let’s take a look at key candidates and constituencies going to polls in phase-3:

Jalukbari: With 2,04,415 voters and 297 polling booths, the Jalukbari constituency has turned a key focus area this election. The BJP has fielded Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the seat. He is pitted against Congress’ Romen Chandra Borthakur and three independent candidates. Himanta Biswa Sarma had won from the seat in 2016 defeating Congress’ Niren Deka.

Patacharkuchi: The constituency has 1,44,190 voters and 208 polling booths. It is a part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the Lower Assam region. The BJP has fielded its state president Ranjit Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi. Dass had won the last two elections from the Sorbhog assembly seat. Dass is facing stiff competition from the Working President of Assam Jatiya Parishad Pabindra Deka and Congress candidate Santanu Sarma. Pabindra Deka had won from the constituency in 2016 by a margin of over 50 thousand votes on the Asom Gana Parishad ticket.

Sarukhetri: There are 205810 voters and 281 polling booth in the constituency. Singer Kalpana Patowary is contesting from the seat on an AGP ticket. There are 11 more candidates including sitting Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar. Other key candidates include Manik Chandra Baro of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Minakshi Rahman of AIUDF, Sayed Jeherul Islam of Trinamool Congress and Nabab Mezbahul Alam of Janata Dal-United.

Dharmapur: There are 197 polling booths for 1,41,592 voters. Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP is taking on Ratul Patowary of Congress and Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sharma of AJP. Chandra Mohan Patowary is the Minister For Transport, Industry & Commerce, Parliamentary Affairs, Act East Policy Affairs and SEED of Assam. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Chandra Mohan Patowary had won from this seat defeating Nilamani Sen Deka of Congress. He is looking to retain the seat once again this year. Nilamani Sen Deka had won the seat in 2011.

Bongaigaon: Pro-tem Speaker Phani Bhushan Choudhury of AGP is contesting from the Bongaigaon constituency. It has 1,76,306 voters and 260 polling booths. He is taking on Shankar Prasad Rai of Congress. In the 2016 elections, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of Asom Gana Parisad won from the seat by defeating Shankar Prasad Ray of Congress. The Bongaigaon constituency falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.