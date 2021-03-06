Assam Election 2021: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest assembly polls from Sibsagar

Assam Election 2021: The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.
Assam Election 2021: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming elections in Assam from Sibsagar as a candidate of his newly-floated Raijor Dal.
Announcing the list of 17 candidates that the party fielded in the first two phases, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said that Gogoi, the party’s president, will contest from the Sibsagar constituency in Upper Assam.