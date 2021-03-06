  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Election 2021: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest assembly polls from Sibsagar

By: |
Updated: Mar 06, 2021 5:18 PM

Assam Election 2021: The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.

Akhil Gogoi Assam Election 2021Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said that Gogoi, the party's president, will contest from the Sibsagar constituency in Upper Assam.

Assam Election 2021: Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming elections in Assam from Sibsagar as a candidate of his newly-floated Raijor Dal.

Announcing the list of 17 candidates that the party fielded in the first two phases, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia said that Gogoi, the party’s president, will contest from the Sibsagar constituency in Upper Assam.

Related News

In the first phase, the party will contest in 12 seats but is yet to announce the candidate for one seat, and in the second phase, it has put up candidates in six constituencies.

“We have decided to contest in only 17 seats with the intention of not dividing the votes so that the BJP is defeated and to ensure that there is an anti-CAA government in the state,” Saikia said.

In the first phase, besides Sibsagar, the party will contest from Chabua, Moran, Mahmara, Teok, Bokakhat, Rupohihat, Dhing, Tezpur, Bihpuria and Rangapara.

In the second phase, it fielded candidates in Raha, Rangia, Kamalpur, Dalgaon and Jamunamukh.

Gogoi was booked under the stringent UAPA during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019 and has been in judicial custody since then.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Election 2021 Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi to contest assembly polls from Sibsagar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Polls: 114 new faces in TMC candidate list; party looking to beat anti-incumbency
2West Bengal Election 2021: Left out by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLAs turn to BJP
3Actor, Director, Singer, Cricketer, Footballer: All who made it to Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal poll script