Assam Election 2021: In BJP’s mega outreach, JP Nadda promises Rs 18,000 assistance to ‘pregnant women’

By: |
March 30, 2021 6:01 PM

Assam Election 2021: JP Nadda also reiterated his party's promise to make Assam flood-free in the next five years.

Assam Election 2021: BJP president JP Nadda today tried to woo the women voters in Assam on the final day of campaigning for Phase-2 polls. Nadda, who is in Assam for campaigning, said that it was the BJP government that started a maternity compensation scheme for women of the tea garden community. “It was the BJP government in Assam that provided Rs 12,000 to the pregnant women of the tea garden community. We have decided that they will now be given Rs 18,000 so that they can take care of themselves and their child,” said JP Nadda.

Nadda also reiterated his party’s promise to make Assam flood-free in the next five years. He said that Rs 3 thousand each will be given to 30 lakh women under Assam Arunodaya Yojana.

He also said that earlier health dispensaries were not allowed in Tea Garden areas. “However, we have allowed it and accordingly sent 130 Mobile Medical Units from Guwahati to tea gardens of Assam,” he said.

Nadda said that the BJP will make the villages of Assam self-sufficient and will work towards increasing small business activities like farming and poultry.

The BJP national president also hit out at the Congress party for allying with AIUDF in Assam and ISF in Bengal. “Be it Kerala or Bengal or Assam. It is the Congress that is forming alliances with parties based on religion. It is the BJP that is committed to protecting Assam’s identity and we consider that as our religion,” said Nadda.

He said that the Modi government never treated anyone based on religion.

He added, “In its quest for power, the Congress has lost its mental stability. Today elections are being held in both Kerala and Bengal. In one place Congress is contesting with CPM and in another place is contesting against CPM.”

Nadda also slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying that Badruddin Ajmal is an identity of Assam. “Rahul ji, the identity of Assam is not people like Badruddin Ajmal, but the identity of Assam is a great personality like Bhupen Hazarika and Shriman Shankardev ji,” he said.

Assam is going to vote in the second phase on April 1. A total of 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

assam assembly elections
