Assam Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates

Assam Election 2021: Voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Congress has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.
Assam Election 2021: The Congress party today released its list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly Elections. The party is contesting the Assam Assembly Elections in alliance with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. The party had earlier 40 and three candidates for the polls on two separate occasions. The latest list takes the list of candidates to 69. Congress is contesting on 87 seats.
According to the list, the party has fielded Tamal Kanti Banik from Silchar, Swapan Kar from Lumding, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari and Suresh Bohra from Barhampur. The party has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former Ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are some of the key candidates who have so far filed their nomination papers.
Below is the full list of Congress candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021:
2nd Phase
No. Constituency Candidate 1 Ratabari (SC) Sambhu Singh Mallah 2 Patharkandi Sachin Sahoo 3 Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkaystha 4 Karimganj South Siddeque Ahmed 7 Katlichera Sanjeev Roy 9 Silchar Tamal Kanti Banik 11 Dholai (SC) Kamakhya Prasad Mala 12 Udharbond Ajit Singh 13 Lakhipur Mukesh Pandey 14 Barkhola Misbahul Islam Laskar 15 Katigora Khalil Uddin Majumdar 16 Haflong (ST) Nirmal Langthasa 17 Bokajan (ST) Raton Engti 18 Howraghat (ST) Sanjeeb Teron 19 Diphu (ST) Sum Ronghang 20 Baithalangso (ST) Augustine Enghee 56 Kamalpur Kishor Kr Bhattacharya 59 Nalbari Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan 66 Sipajhar Kuldip Barua 67 Mangaldoi (SC) Basanta Das 68 Dalgaon Md. Illias Ali 79 Jagiroad (SC) Swapan Kumar Mandal 81 Laharighat Dr Asif Mohd Nazar 82 Raha (SC) Sashi Kanta Das 86 Nowgong Santanu Sarma 87 Barhampur Suresh Borah 91 Hojai Debabrata Saha 92 Lumding Swapan Kar 100 Titabar Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah 110 Naoboicha Bharat Ch Narah 112 Dhakuakhana (ST) Padma Lochan Doley