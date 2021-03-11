  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates

By: |
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 3:10 PM

Assam Election 2021: Voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Assam Election 2021 Congress Full List of CandidatesCongress has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.

Assam Election 2021: The Congress party today released its list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly Elections. The party is contesting the Assam Assembly Elections in alliance with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. The party had earlier 40 and three candidates for the polls on two separate occasions. The latest list takes the list of candidates to 69. Congress is contesting on 87 seats.

According to the list, the party has fielded Tamal Kanti Banik from Silchar, Swapan Kar from Lumding, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari and Suresh Bohra from Barhampur. The party has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.

Related News

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former Ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are some of the key candidates who have so far filed their nomination papers.

Below is the full list of Congress candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021:

2nd Phase

No.        Constituency                                Candidate
1           Ratabari (SC)                              Sambhu Singh Mallah
2           Patharkandi                                Sachin Sahoo
3           Karimganj North                        Kamalakhya Dey Purkaystha
4           Karimganj South                        Siddeque Ahmed
7           Katlichera                                   Sanjeev Roy
9           Silchar                                        Tamal Kanti Banik
11         Dholai (SC)                                 Kamakhya Prasad Mala
12         Udharbond                                 Ajit Singh
13         Lakhipur                                     Mukesh Pandey
14         Barkhola                                     Misbahul Islam Laskar
15         Katigora                                     Khalil Uddin Majumdar
16         Haflong (ST)                               Nirmal Langthasa
17         Bokajan (ST)                               Raton Engti
18         Howraghat (ST)                          Sanjeeb Teron
19         Diphu (ST)                                  Sum Ronghang
20         Baithalangso (ST)                       Augustine Enghee
56         Kamalpur                                   Kishor Kr Bhattacharya
59         Nalbari                                       Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan
66         Sipajhar                                      Kuldip Barua
67         Mangaldoi (SC)                          Basanta Das
68         Dalgaon                                     Md. Illias Ali
79         Jagiroad (SC)                              Swapan Kumar Mandal
81         Laharighat                                  Dr Asif Mohd Nazar
82         Raha (SC)                                   Sashi Kanta Das
86         Nowgong                                  Santanu Sarma
87         Barhampur                                Suresh Borah
91         Hojai                                         Debabrata Saha
92         Lumding                                   Swapan Kar
100       Titabar                                      Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah
110       Naoboicha                                Bharat Ch Narah
112       Dhakuakhana (ST)                    Padma Lochan Doley

Phase -I List

71         Dhekiajuli                                 Benudhar Nath
72         Barchalla                                  Ram Prasad Sarma
73         Tezpur                                      Dr Anuj Kumar Mech
74         Rangapara                               Abhijit Hazarika
75         Sootea                                     Praneshwar basumatary
76         Biswanath                                Anjan Bora
78         Gohpur                                    Ripun Bora
84         Batadroba                                Smt Sibamoni Bora
85         Rupohihat                                Md Nurul Huda
88         Samaguri                                 Rakibul Hussain
89         Kaliabor                                   Prasanta Kumar Saikia
94         Sarupathar                               Smt Roselina Tirkey
95         Golaghat                                 Bitupan Saikia
96         Khumtai                                  Smt Bismita Gogoi
97         Dergaon (SC)                          Bani Hazarika
98         Jorhat                                     Rana Goswami
99         Majuli (ST)                              Rajib Lochan Pegu
101       Mariani                                   Rupjyoti Kurmi
102       Teok                                        Smt Pallabi Gogoi
103       Amguri                                   Smt Angkita Dutta
104       Nazira                                     Debabrata Saikia
105       Mahmara                                Suruj Dehingia
106       Sonari                                     Sushil Kumar Suri
107       Thowra                                   Sushanta Borgohain
108       Sibsagar                                 Subhramitra Gogoi
109       Bihpuria                                 Bhupen Kumar Borah
111       Lakhimpur                              Dr Joy Prakash
113       Dhemaji (ST)                          Sailen Sonowal
114       Jonai (ST)                               Dr Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu
115       Moran                                   Pranjal Ghatowar
116       Dibrgugarh                            Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog
117       Lahowal                                 Manoj Dhanowar
118       Duliajan                                 Dhruba Gogoi
119       Tingkhong                             Atuwa Munda
120       Naharkatia                             Smt Pranatee Phukan
121       Chabua                                  Ajoy Phukan
123       Digboi                                   Sibanath Chetia
124       Margherita                            Manoranjan Borgoahain
125       Doom Dooma                       Durga Bhumij
126       Sadiya                                   Lakhin Ch. Chetia

Voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while the results will be declared on May 2.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

assam assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Assam Election 2021 Full list of Congress candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Election 2021: BJP’s success mantra in Lok Sabha polls could prove its waterloo this election
2Mamata Banerjee ‘attacked’: TMC says Election Commission must take responsibility, they failed to provide her security
3‘Attack’ on Mamata Banerjee: TMC postpones manifesto release; BJP, Congress call for CBI probe