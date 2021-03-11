Assam Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates

Congress has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.

Assam Election 2021: The Congress party today released its list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly Elections. The party is contesting the Assam Assembly Elections in alliance with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. The party had earlier 40 and three candidates for the polls on two separate occasions. The latest list takes the list of candidates to 69. Congress is contesting on 87 seats.

According to the list, the party has fielded Tamal Kanti Banik from Silchar, Swapan Kar from Lumding, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari and Suresh Bohra from Barhampur. The party has also named Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as Congress observers for the Assam assembly polls.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC Secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former Ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya) and Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) are some of the key candidates who have so far filed their nomination papers.

Below is the full list of Congress candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021:

2nd Phase

No. Constituency Candidate

1 Ratabari (SC) Sambhu Singh Mallah

2 Patharkandi Sachin Sahoo

3 Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkaystha

4 Karimganj South Siddeque Ahmed

7 Katlichera Sanjeev Roy

9 Silchar Tamal Kanti Banik

11 Dholai (SC) Kamakhya Prasad Mala

12 Udharbond Ajit Singh

13 Lakhipur Mukesh Pandey

14 Barkhola Misbahul Islam Laskar

15 Katigora Khalil Uddin Majumdar

16 Haflong (ST) Nirmal Langthasa

17 Bokajan (ST) Raton Engti

18 Howraghat (ST) Sanjeeb Teron

19 Diphu (ST) Sum Ronghang

20 Baithalangso (ST) Augustine Enghee

56 Kamalpur Kishor Kr Bhattacharya

59 Nalbari Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan

66 Sipajhar Kuldip Barua

67 Mangaldoi (SC) Basanta Das

68 Dalgaon Md. Illias Ali

79 Jagiroad (SC) Swapan Kumar Mandal

81 Laharighat Dr Asif Mohd Nazar

82 Raha (SC) Sashi Kanta Das

86 Nowgong Santanu Sarma

87 Barhampur Suresh Borah

91 Hojai Debabrata Saha

92 Lumding Swapan Kar

100 Titabar Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah

110 Naoboicha Bharat Ch Narah

112 Dhakuakhana (ST) Padma Lochan Doley

Phase -I List

71 Dhekiajuli Benudhar Nath

72 Barchalla Ram Prasad Sarma

73 Tezpur Dr Anuj Kumar Mech

74 Rangapara Abhijit Hazarika

75 Sootea Praneshwar basumatary

76 Biswanath Anjan Bora

78 Gohpur Ripun Bora

84 Batadroba Smt Sibamoni Bora

85 Rupohihat Md Nurul Huda

88 Samaguri Rakibul Hussain

89 Kaliabor Prasanta Kumar Saikia

94 Sarupathar Smt Roselina Tirkey

95 Golaghat Bitupan Saikia

96 Khumtai Smt Bismita Gogoi

97 Dergaon (SC) Bani Hazarika

98 Jorhat Rana Goswami

99 Majuli (ST) Rajib Lochan Pegu

101 Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi

102 Teok Smt Pallabi Gogoi

103 Amguri Smt Angkita Dutta

104 Nazira Debabrata Saikia

105 Mahmara Suruj Dehingia

106 Sonari Sushil Kumar Suri

107 Thowra Sushanta Borgohain

108 Sibsagar Subhramitra Gogoi

109 Bihpuria Bhupen Kumar Borah

111 Lakhimpur Dr Joy Prakash

113 Dhemaji (ST) Sailen Sonowal

114 Jonai (ST) Dr Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu

115 Moran Pranjal Ghatowar

116 Dibrgugarh Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog

117 Lahowal Manoj Dhanowar

118 Duliajan Dhruba Gogoi

119 Tingkhong Atuwa Munda

120 Naharkatia Smt Pranatee Phukan

121 Chabua Ajoy Phukan

123 Digboi Sibanath Chetia

124 Margherita Manoranjan Borgoahain

125 Doom Dooma Durga Bhumij

126 Sadiya Lakhin Ch. Chetia

Voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6 while the results will be declared on May 2.